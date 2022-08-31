Read full article on original website
Fremont County burn ban
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Fremont County Emergency Management says a total fire ban is in effect for Fremont County until Thursday, September 8. Keith Richey says the ban is due to high temperatures, forecasted winds, a large fire already burning in Island Park and the lack of available firefighting resources.
Madison County voters renew school levy
MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Madison County voters are renewing a school levy. The vote in favor came out to 1,212 votes, which was just 31 more than the votes against the renewal. The nearly $2 million levy will continue to fund the district’s Madison Cares program geared toward...
Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 161,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole?. Fish and...
3 things to know this morning – September 2, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. Idaho passed a historic tax relief and education funding bill yesterday during the special legislation session. The law contains a $410 million annual increase for education, a $500 million income tax rebate for this year, and an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut at a 5.8% flat tax rate.
School levy helps Madison School District and Madison Cares Program
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Madison County voters passed the renewal of the Madison school District levy of nearly $2 million Tuesday. The district is thankful for the continued support of the community and hopes to use portions of the levy to continue to fund the Madison Cares Program. “This...
IFPD promotes 21-year-veteran to Captain
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department announced Jessica Marley, a 21-year-veteran of the department, has been promoted to Captain. In addition to her robust experience as an Idaho Falls Police Officer, Captain Marley holds a current license as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and has been a licensed social worker since 1996.
Sawtell Fire grows to 15 acres
ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – A wildfire started Wednesday afternoon near Sawtelle Peak in Island Park, which is south of Henry’s Lake. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says it has burned about 15 acres, and firefighters are there. Low winds are helping to keep it from a...
Sawtell Peak Fire mapped at 45 acres
ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Sawtell Peak Fire located ¼ mile from Sawtell Peak on the Island Park Ranger District is still considered 0% contained as of Friday morning with acreage at 45 acres. A Type 3 incident management team has been ordered along with...
Idaho Falls Zoo hosting series of events in September
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting a series of events during September. Sept. 2 is the Last Sippin’ Safari of this Season: “Join us for this year’s last chance to experience Sippin’ Safari. Friday, Sept. 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., come enjoy an evening strolling the zoo and listening to the live music of Two Bald Guys with your family. You’ll have the opportunity to purchase adult and non-alcoholic drinks, so bring your ID, and all ages are welcome. Admission is $10 for the public ages 3 and up, $5 for zoo members ages 3 and up, and children 2 and under can enjoy the zoo for free. Tickets can be purchased before the event a https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999. As a fundraiser, zoo memberships aren’t valid for entry.”
Sawtell Peak Fire caused by lightning
ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 9/1/22: The Sawtell Peak Fire is still considered 0% contained as of Thursday morning, though firefighters were able to make good progress on slowing the rate of spread during initial attack Wednesday. Aviation resources including Helicopters, Air Tankers and Scoopers were heavily utilized.
3 things to do this weekend – September 2, 2022
DAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are three things you can do this weekend:. 1. The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts today in Blackfoot. There will be a lot of fun things to do for everyone including games, rides, and lots of food vendors, as well as special events throughout the week.
