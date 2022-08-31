IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting a series of events during September. Sept. 2 is the Last Sippin’ Safari of this Season: “Join us for this year’s last chance to experience Sippin’ Safari. Friday, Sept. 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., come enjoy an evening strolling the zoo and listening to the live music of Two Bald Guys with your family. You’ll have the opportunity to purchase adult and non-alcoholic drinks, so bring your ID, and all ages are welcome. Admission is $10 for the public ages 3 and up, $5 for zoo members ages 3 and up, and children 2 and under can enjoy the zoo for free. Tickets can be purchased before the event a https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999. As a fundraiser, zoo memberships aren’t valid for entry.”

