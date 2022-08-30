KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 54.5% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 4.16 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO