U.S. says no weekly agriculture export sales data until September 15
Aug 31 (Reuters) - The USDA on Wednesday said it would not publish weekly export sales data for crops like corn, soybeans, and wheat until September 15 at the earliest, leaving grain traders in the dark about overseas demand. The USDA is struggling to launch a new reporting system for...
Argentina grain export dollars rose to hit $3.4 bln in August
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Argentina grains exports brought in some $3.4 billion in August, a 5% increase from July, an industry group said on Thursday, as the South American country tries to boost the flow of foreign currency to rebuild depleted central bank reserves. The combined oilseed industry...
Argentine wheat crop eyes September rains with hope, grains exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest in the current 2022/2023 season would benefit from rains expected in a large swath of its planted area in the first half of September during key growth stages, Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. After months of little to no...
Brazilian mills limit wheat imports as inflation dents domestic demand
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills have limited imports of wheat due to rising prices and the impact of domestic inflation on consumption, which affected demand for pasta, cookies and bread, industry representatives and analysts said on Friday. Wheat imports through July reached the lowest levels since 2017,...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 7-13
MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 7-13 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Ukraine's grain exports down 54.5% so far in 2022/23 - ministry
KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 54.5% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 4.16 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Ukraine's 2023 wheat crop seen falling to 15 million tons, agrarian council says
KYIV, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2023 wheat sowing area may fall by 30% to 40% due to lack of funds, and the harvest is unlikely to exceed 15 million tonnes, a deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Thursday. Ukraine, a global major wheat grower and exporter,...
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy fall on economic concerns as U.S. Midwest harvest nears
CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 4% and corn and soybeans slipped on Thursday on mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown, analysts said, just as the Midwest crop harvest nears. Wall Street stocks also slid as data showing that U.S. manufacturing grew steadily in...
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soybeans bounce ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, led by strength in crude oil and other commodities as fears waned about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. A rally in world...
TABLE-Ukraine agriculture exports rise in August
KYIV, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of key agricultural commodities rose to 4.5 million tonnes in August from 2.75 million tonnes in July, helped by higher corn, wheat and rapeseed shipments, agriculture ministry data showed on Saturday. The following are detailed Ukrainian exports in August. UKRAINE AGRICULTURE EXPORTS IN AUG/JULY (tonnes) commodity August 2022 July 2022 corn 1,850,670 1,098,555 wheat 899,627 411,755 sunseed 153,924 362,110 sunoil 390,571 306,924 barley 206,798 183,093 soybeans 128,369 141,550 meals 286,224 141,500 rapeseed 624,460 90,523 soybean oil 22,401 15,646 (Agriculture ministry) (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)
GRAINS-Corn dips but still posts monthly gain; soy lower, wheat up
CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures declined for a second session on Wednesday on profit-taking at the end of the month and mounting recession worries, but the market nonetheless gained 8% during August due to eroding U.S. and European crop prospects. Soybean futures ended lower after a back-and-forth...
GRAINS-U.S. grains recover but on track for weekly fall
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures were set for a weekly fall, even as prices edged higher on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session amid mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Ukraine starts 2022 sunflower, soy beans harvest -agriculture ministry
KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have started the 2022 sunflower and soy beans harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Farmers had threshed the first 81,700 tonnes of sunseed from 1% of the sowing area, and 1,300 tonnes of soy beans from 0.1% of the area, the ministry said in a report.
GRAINS-Corn drops for third session on recession fears; wheat eases
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans slid on Thursday, as growing concerns over global economic slowdown weighed on commodity markets, although losses were limited by hot weather conditions curbing U.S. and European crop prospects. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine grain storage shortage to ease as exports rise -deputy minister
PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine may lack 12 million tonnes of regular grain storage capacity by the end of November, a manageable level that is less than feared before the re-opening of the country's Black Sea ports, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said. The war-torn country's grain and...
Nigeria maize output to climb 12% despite higher costs, insecurity
ABUJA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria expects to produce 23 million metric tonnes of maize this year, a 12% rise from last year, thanks to cheaper credit from the central bank, which has helped blunt the high costs of fertiliser and diesel, the maize growers association said. Maize, along with...
UPDATE 1-French sugar makers to start output early as energy curbs loom
PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - France's two largest sugar makers Tereos and Cristal Union will bring forward the start of their 2022 production ahead of possible energy restrictions by the government this winter if Russia cuts off gas supplies, they said on Wednesday. Sugar production is among the most energy-intensive...
Russia is ready to export up to 30 mln t of grain in H2 2022 - ministry
MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to export up to 30 million tonnes of grain in the second half of 2022, its agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday. "This will support countries in need and help stabilise the global food situation," the ministry added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)
France's Tereos advances sugar production as energy curbs loom
PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French sugar maker Tereos will bring forward the start of its 2022 production in France by about a week ahead of possible energy restrictions by the government this winter if Russia cuts off gas supplies, as spokesperson said on Wednesday. Sugar production is among the...
