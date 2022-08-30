ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Star Believed to Be Targeting $50M AAV in Next Contract

Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and he's aiming to be paid as such on his next deal. The New York Mets ace is expected to opt out of his $30.5 million player option for the 2023 campaign and is believed to be eyeing a deal worth $50 million per year on his next contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

Hard-Throwing, Fast-Working Sandy Alcántara Is MLB's Perfect Pitcher

There's a compelling Cy Young Award race going on in the American League, where Dylan Cease suddenly has a chance to gain an advantage over Justin Verlander and Shane McClanahan while they're dealing with injuries. The National League Cy Young Award race, on the other hand, has for a while...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Predicting the 10 September Call-ups Primed to Impact 2022 MLB Pennant Races

The annual wave of September call-ups is not what it used to be after roster-expansion limits were trimmed from 40 to 28 during the 2020 season. It allows for a few reinforcements without opening the door for marathon games that feature a dozen pitching changes and countless pauses to the action.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa Among Players Expected to Hit Free Agency

MLB executives reportedly predict "one of the best free-agent classes in recent memory" with several high-profile players planning to use opt-out clauses in their contracts to hit the open market. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday it's a group that includes New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Passan: Aaron Judge Will Sign New Yankees Contract 'When It's All Said and Done'

Don't expect Aaron Judge to leave New York as a free agent this coming offseason. "I do think that when it's all said and done Aaron Judge will end up a New York Yankee. ... Aaron Judge is the closest thing that the New York Yankees have had to Derek Jeter," ESPN's Jeff Passan said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "He's the captain, he's the leader in the clubhouse, he's extremely well-regarded by his teammates, by the coaching staff, by management. Everybody loves Aaron Judge. So the idea that he's going to be wearing another uniform, it just seems hard to fathom. But look, money talks."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Jeffrey Springs
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Shawn Armstrong
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Mets' Edwin Diaz Could Be 1st Closer to Sign $100M Contract

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has established himself as one of the best relievers in MLB, and he reportedly will get paid as such after this season. ESPN's Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that Diaz's performance could earn him the first nine-figure contract for a closer in MLB history.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American League#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Baltimore Orioles
Bleacher Report

Giants Insider: Kenny Golladay Runs Routes 'with the Stiffness of a Mannequin'

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay apparently isn't making a strong impression ahead of his second season with the team. ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote Thursday how the 6'4" pass-catcher "has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin and was curiously on the field playing with the backups in New York's final preseason tuneup this past Sunday."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy