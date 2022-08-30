Read full article on original website
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
'Two Kids 'Shot' By Father While Asleep In Bed, After Mother Left Home'InsiderTampa, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Bleacher Report
Nolan Arenado Rumors: Cardinals 3B Not Planning to Opt Out of Final $144M in Contract
The 2022 MLB free agent class has the potential to be filled with superstar players, but St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is not expected to be one of them. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the 31-year-old is not expected to opt out of his contract with St. Louis.
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Star Believed to Be Targeting $50M AAV in Next Contract
Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and he's aiming to be paid as such on his next deal. The New York Mets ace is expected to opt out of his $30.5 million player option for the 2023 campaign and is believed to be eyeing a deal worth $50 million per year on his next contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Bleacher Report
Hard-Throwing, Fast-Working Sandy Alcántara Is MLB's Perfect Pitcher
There's a compelling Cy Young Award race going on in the American League, where Dylan Cease suddenly has a chance to gain an advantage over Justin Verlander and Shane McClanahan while they're dealing with injuries. The National League Cy Young Award race, on the other hand, has for a while...
Bleacher Report
Predicting the 10 September Call-ups Primed to Impact 2022 MLB Pennant Races
The annual wave of September call-ups is not what it used to be after roster-expansion limits were trimmed from 40 to 28 during the 2020 season. It allows for a few reinforcements without opening the door for marathon games that feature a dozen pitching changes and countless pauses to the action.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa Among Players Expected to Hit Free Agency
MLB executives reportedly predict "one of the best free-agent classes in recent memory" with several high-profile players planning to use opt-out clauses in their contracts to hit the open market. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday it's a group that includes New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob...
Bleacher Report
Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Says Knee Injury Feels 'Terrible;' Plans to Play Through It
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. plans to play through the "terrible" pain in his right knee until his team's season ends. Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked Acuña how his knee was feeling after Atlanta's 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. "Terrible," Acuña...
Bleacher Report
Passan: Aaron Judge Will Sign New Yankees Contract 'When It's All Said and Done'
Don't expect Aaron Judge to leave New York as a free agent this coming offseason. "I do think that when it's all said and done Aaron Judge will end up a New York Yankee. ... Aaron Judge is the closest thing that the New York Yankees have had to Derek Jeter," ESPN's Jeff Passan said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "He's the captain, he's the leader in the clubhouse, he's extremely well-regarded by his teammates, by the coaching staff, by management. Everybody loves Aaron Judge. So the idea that he's going to be wearing another uniform, it just seems hard to fathom. But look, money talks."
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Aaron Judge Expected by 'Most' to Sign New Contract with NY
As questions continue to linger about the future of MLB home run leader Aaron Judge, who's a free agent at season's end, rival executives reportedly expect him to remain with the New York Yankees. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that "most" within baseball think the Yanks...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Mets' Edwin Diaz Could Be 1st Closer to Sign $100M Contract
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has established himself as one of the best relievers in MLB, and he reportedly will get paid as such after this season. ESPN's Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that Diaz's performance could earn him the first nine-figure contract for a closer in MLB history.
Bleacher Report
Golden State Warriors Group Reportedly Interested in Buying Angels from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels are in for a shakeup soon after owner Arte Moreno announced last week that he will explore selling the team. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team is drawing interest from multiple potential suitors, including a group that isn't far away. "A...
Bleacher Report
Dodgers' Trea Turner Commits to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will be among the stars representing the United States for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Turner was an All-Star for the second time this season. Through 128 games, he's batting .308 with 18 home runs, a .483 slugging percentage and 21 stolen bases. The...
Bleacher Report
Former Bills TE O.J. Howard Reportedly Will Sign Texans Contract After Bengals Rumors
In a seemingly abrupt change of plans, O.J. Howard is headed to Houston. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans are set to sign the free-agent tight end after he visited the team Thursday. Most expected Howard to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals after he was in facilities Wednesday. The Bengals...
Bleacher Report
Giants Insider: Kenny Golladay Runs Routes 'with the Stiffness of a Mannequin'
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay apparently isn't making a strong impression ahead of his second season with the team. ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote Thursday how the 6'4" pass-catcher "has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin and was curiously on the field playing with the backups in New York's final preseason tuneup this past Sunday."
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith ‘Not Focused’ on Bears Contract Talks After Making Trade Request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who has requested a trade after long-term contract negotiations between he and the team broke down, told reporters Wednesday (h/t Courtney Cronin of ESPN) that he's focused on making the 2022 season as good as possible. "I’m not focused on that, if I’m being completely...
