Chicago, IL

Bleacher Report

Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Star Believed to Be Targeting $50M AAV in Next Contract

Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and he's aiming to be paid as such on his next deal. The New York Mets ace is expected to opt out of his $30.5 million player option for the 2023 campaign and is believed to be eyeing a deal worth $50 million per year on his next contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

Joc Pederson, SF Giants Have Discussed Contract Extension, Says Farhan Zaidi

Joc Pederson could be headed toward a contract extension with the San Francisco Giants after he outplayed his one-year deal signed last offseason. "We'd love to have him back next year," Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said on KNBR’s Tolbert & Copes (h/t Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors). "We've talked some to his representative. I've talked to Joc about it himself. He's from here. He's played well. He was an All-Star for us."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chicago, IL
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa Among Players Expected to Hit Free Agency

MLB executives reportedly predict "one of the best free-agent classes in recent memory" with several high-profile players planning to use opt-out clauses in their contracts to hit the open market. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday it's a group that includes New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Hard-Throwing, Fast-Working Sandy Alcántara Is MLB's Perfect Pitcher

There's a compelling Cy Young Award race going on in the American League, where Dylan Cease suddenly has a chance to gain an advantage over Justin Verlander and Shane McClanahan while they're dealing with injuries. The National League Cy Young Award race, on the other hand, has for a while...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Yankees 'Should Be Pissed Off and Embarrassed' After 9-0 Rays Loss, Says Aaron Boone

As the New York Yankees continue to struggle, manager Aaron Boone has seemingly hit a breaking point after a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. "That's an embarrassing loss," Boone told reporters Friday. "Hopefully, one of those rock-bottom situations, where you should be pissed off and embarrassed. We've set a better standard around here. We just got to be better. Period."
BRONX, NY
Bleacher Report

Passan: Aaron Judge Will Sign New Yankees Contract 'When It's All Said and Done'

Don't expect Aaron Judge to leave New York as a free agent this coming offseason. "I do think that when it's all said and done Aaron Judge will end up a New York Yankee. ... Aaron Judge is the closest thing that the New York Yankees have had to Derek Jeter," ESPN's Jeff Passan said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "He's the captain, he's the leader in the clubhouse, he's extremely well-regarded by his teammates, by the coaching staff, by management. Everybody loves Aaron Judge. So the idea that he's going to be wearing another uniform, it just seems hard to fathom. But look, money talks."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Out Indefinitely Due to Medical Issue

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely with an unspecified medical condition, the team announced Wednesday:. ESPN's Jesse Rogers initially reported the news. "We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine," bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving as the interim manager, told...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Mets' Edwin Diaz Could Be 1st Closer to Sign $100M Contract

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has established himself as one of the best relievers in MLB, and he reportedly will get paid as such after this season. ESPN's Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that Diaz's performance could earn him the first nine-figure contract for a closer in MLB history.
QUEENS, NY

