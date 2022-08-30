Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Bleacher Report
Nolan Arenado Rumors: Cardinals 3B Not Planning to Opt Out of Final $144M in Contract
The 2022 MLB free agent class has the potential to be filled with superstar players, but St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is not expected to be one of them. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the 31-year-old is not expected to opt out of his contract with St. Louis.
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Star Believed to Be Targeting $50M AAV in Next Contract
Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and he's aiming to be paid as such on his next deal. The New York Mets ace is expected to opt out of his $30.5 million player option for the 2023 campaign and is believed to be eyeing a deal worth $50 million per year on his next contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Bleacher Report
Joc Pederson, SF Giants Have Discussed Contract Extension, Says Farhan Zaidi
Joc Pederson could be headed toward a contract extension with the San Francisco Giants after he outplayed his one-year deal signed last offseason. "We'd love to have him back next year," Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said on KNBR’s Tolbert & Copes (h/t Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors). "We've talked some to his representative. I've talked to Joc about it himself. He's from here. He's played well. He was an All-Star for us."
Bleacher Report
Guardians' Zach Plesac Placed on 15-Day IL with Hand Injury After Punching Mound
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac was placed on the 15-day injured list with a hand injury he sustained after punching the mound when he gave up a home run in his last start, manager Terry Francona announced Friday. Francona confirmed Plesac fractured his hand in a 4-3 win over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa Among Players Expected to Hit Free Agency
MLB executives reportedly predict "one of the best free-agent classes in recent memory" with several high-profile players planning to use opt-out clauses in their contracts to hit the open market. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday it's a group that includes New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Hard-Throwing, Fast-Working Sandy Alcántara Is MLB's Perfect Pitcher
There's a compelling Cy Young Award race going on in the American League, where Dylan Cease suddenly has a chance to gain an advantage over Justin Verlander and Shane McClanahan while they're dealing with injuries. The National League Cy Young Award race, on the other hand, has for a while...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Yankees 'Should Be Pissed Off and Embarrassed' After 9-0 Rays Loss, Says Aaron Boone
As the New York Yankees continue to struggle, manager Aaron Boone has seemingly hit a breaking point after a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. "That's an embarrassing loss," Boone told reporters Friday. "Hopefully, one of those rock-bottom situations, where you should be pissed off and embarrassed. We've set a better standard around here. We just got to be better. Period."
Bleacher Report
Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Says Knee Injury Feels 'Terrible;' Plans to Play Through It
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. plans to play through the "terrible" pain in his right knee until his team's season ends. Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked Acuña how his knee was feeling after Atlanta's 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. "Terrible," Acuña...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Passan: Aaron Judge Will Sign New Yankees Contract 'When It's All Said and Done'
Don't expect Aaron Judge to leave New York as a free agent this coming offseason. "I do think that when it's all said and done Aaron Judge will end up a New York Yankee. ... Aaron Judge is the closest thing that the New York Yankees have had to Derek Jeter," ESPN's Jeff Passan said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "He's the captain, he's the leader in the clubhouse, he's extremely well-regarded by his teammates, by the coaching staff, by management. Everybody loves Aaron Judge. So the idea that he's going to be wearing another uniform, it just seems hard to fathom. But look, money talks."
Bleacher Report
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Out Indefinitely Due to Medical Issue
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely with an unspecified medical condition, the team announced Wednesday:. ESPN's Jesse Rogers initially reported the news. "We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine," bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving as the interim manager, told...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Aaron Judge Expected by 'Most' to Sign New Contract with NY
As questions continue to linger about the future of MLB home run leader Aaron Judge, who's a free agent at season's end, rival executives reportedly expect him to remain with the New York Yankees. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that "most" within baseball think the Yanks...
Bleacher Report
Golden State Warriors Group Reportedly Interested in Buying Angels from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels are in for a shakeup soon after owner Arte Moreno announced last week that he will explore selling the team. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team is drawing interest from multiple potential suitors, including a group that isn't far away. "A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Mets' Edwin Diaz Could Be 1st Closer to Sign $100M Contract
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has established himself as one of the best relievers in MLB, and he reportedly will get paid as such after this season. ESPN's Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that Diaz's performance could earn him the first nine-figure contract for a closer in MLB history.
Bleacher Report
Dodgers' Trea Turner Commits to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will be among the stars representing the United States for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Turner was an All-Star for the second time this season. Through 128 games, he's batting .308 with 18 home runs, a .483 slugging percentage and 21 stolen bases. The...
Bleacher Report
Ted Phillips to Step Down as Bears' President, CEO at Season's End After 23 Years
Ted Phillips announced Friday that at the end of the 2022 NFL season, he will step down as president and chief executive officer of the Chicago Bears after 23 years in that role. The 65-year-old Phillips explained his decision in an interview with Dan Pompei of The Athletic:. "When COVID...
Comments / 0