ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Lake, NY

2nd family member dies after drowning in White Lake

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gpG5_0hblKakM00

Second person dies after drowning at lake in Catskills 00:36

BETHEL, N.Y. -- A second member of a Queens family has died after a Catskills vacation turned into a tragedy, state police say.

It happened in White Lake, located in the town of Bethel in Sullivan County .

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Afrid Haider.

He had been in critical condition since Sunday after he tried to rescue his nephew, 18-year-old Basir Amin, who was struggling in the water.

READ MORE: Basir Amin, 18, drowns in White Lake; family members hospitalized after trying to help him

Amin's 21-year-old sister also jumped in to help, but all three went under.

Sources told CBS2 they were under the water for at least 30 minutes before divers were able to get them out.

Amin died Sunday. His sister remains in critical condition.

Comments / 93

Talia Mann
3d ago

Condolences to the family. I don't get how this happened. I read that White Lake is touted to be the safest lake to swim in. Were they in a section that is closed off to swimming?

Reply(18)
21
David Pavlicek
2d ago

den b I was wondering the same thing wouldn't she be brain dead if she was underwater for 30 minutes. on the other hand it's amazing they were able to revive her after that long medical miracle I guess

Reply
18
TEE SCOTT
2d ago

This makes me sad!! I recently decided to take rescue swimming lessons. As a grandmother with grandkids who love the water, I want to be trained and skilled in the event of needing to help them or anyone else. I also took a CPR class. After this I'm going to try a scuba diving class!!

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report

Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Pickup truck driver sought for hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old

NEW YORK -- A Queens family is in mourning Friday as police continue to search for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 5-year-old boy.CBS2's Alice Gainer obtained surveillance video of the pickup truck police are looking for after the crash in East Elmhurst. Security camera footage from around 5:30 p.m. Thursday showed Jonathan Martinez, his two siblings and their father in the road attempting to cross while walking home from a park. A white Dodge Ram traveling on McIntosh Street turned southbound on 100th Street and struck Jonathan. The driver kept going. Jonathan was taken to the hospital, but died. Tanya Martinez,...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sullivan County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Sullivan County, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bethel, NY
Sullivan County, NY
Accidents
City
White Lake, NY
CBS New York

Police: Toddler died after being left in car outside NJ home

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- There's an update on the tragic death of a toddler in New Jersey.Investigators now say the 2-year-old girl was left unattended in a gray Honda Civic outside a Franklin Township home Tuesday.A neighbor who is a member of the local fire department performed CPR until more help arrived, but they were unable to save the child.READ MORE: Police investigating toddler's death in Franklin TownshipThe investigation is ongoing.Police say they're trying to determine how long the child was left in the car and the circumstances leading up to the incident.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
FRANKLIN, NJ
CBS New York

Dozens of FDNY officers promoted at special ceremony

NEW YORK -- New York City's fire department celebrated the promotions of dozens of officers at a special ceremony Friday.Acting fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided over the event in Brooklyn.The FDNY has five new deputy chiefs, 17 battalion chiefs, 25 captains, 60 lieutenants and 24 new fire marshals.Kavanagh praised them for their commitment to New Yorkers and to the department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

18-year-old drowns in Upstate lake, family members hospitalized

BETHEL, N.Y. -- An 18-year-old is dead and two of his family members are hospitalized after a drowning at a lake in Sullivan County. It happened Sunday at White Lake in the town of Bethel.Police said the family was swimming when 18-year-old Basir Amin began struggling. His sister and uncle tried to go in the lake to help, when all three went under water. Sources told CBS2 they were under the water for at least 30 minutes before divers were able to get them out. Amin was pronounced dead at the hospital. His sister and uncle are listed in critical condition. 
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Catskills#Haider#Accident
CBS New York

Ulster County wildfire still burning after nearly 1 week

KERHONKSON, N.Y. -- A large effort is underway to contain a wildfire in Ulster County that's been burning for nearly a week.Multiple local, state and federal agencies have been battling the wildfire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.Authorities say a lightning strike caused the fire on Saturday.Black Hawk and state police helicopters have dumped 600 gallons of water in dozens of buckets to help contain the flames."At this time, there is no threat to structures. There was one hunting cabin up, way up at the top, and we saved it. So that's... There has been no loss of actual structures, lives. Lives are not threatened at this time. We are pretty certain that we'll be able to contain it so that does not occur," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.The fire has already burned through at least 270 acres of the preserve.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Man accused of kidnapping Pennsylvania girl arrested in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man accused of kidnapping a Pennsylvania teenager and bringing her to New York City is facing charges Thursday. Police said Duane Taylor went into his ex-girlfriend's home in Reading, Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning and took her 13-year-old daughter.Taylor was seen putting the child into a car and leaving, according to police. Police later found Taylor at an address in Brooklyn and took him into custody, but the girl wasn't there. "Later our investigators were advised that the victim approached an individual in the 900 block of Liberty Avenue in Brooklyn and asked her for help, reporting that she had been kidnapped. At that time, that individual was positively identified as the victim in this case and was transported to an area hospital," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli. The teen was reunited with her mother. 
READING, PA
NBC New York

Man Dies After Falling Through Gap in NY's Newburgh-Beacon Bridge After Car Broke Down

A man fell to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York's Hudson Valley after he got out of his car that had broken down on the highway, according to police. New York State Police said that Paul Montenero, from Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound along I-84 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when his car became disabled while in traffic on the bridge that spans from Dutchess County to Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

4 men injured in Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK -- Four men were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night.It happened around 8:40 p.m. outside what neighbors call a motorcycle club on Russell Street between Norman and Meserole in Greenpoint.Police say a suspect pulled up in a white sedan, fired shots, then took off.A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 30-year-old man was shot in the back, a 41-year-old man was shot in the head, and a fourth man was shot in the arm and grazed in the head.Neighbor Andrew Duszkiewicz told CBS2's Thalia Perez he ran for cover when he heard the gunfire."Man, you can't believe how loud the booms were. Wow," he said. "At least one individual started yelling, 'I'm hit, I'm wounded, I need help,' and then I just dropped to the ground. I went to hide behind the vehicle, but there were more booms and I thought they were gonna fire at me."Police say the victims were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

1 year after Ida, NJ apartment building residents in limbo

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- When the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Tri-State Area one year ago, Englewood saw a staggering 3 inches of rain per hour.It forced a senior housing building to be condemned, the city's ShopRite closed for several weeks, and residents of one apartment  building were abruptly evacuated because the basement flooded, impacting gas and electric.One year later, those residents tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're still living in limbo.RELATED STORY (12/20/2021): Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They'll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment BuildingRon Oliver, who has spinal problems, has been sleeping on an air...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Ida 1 year later: Elizabeth, N.J. still rebuilding following flooding

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- It has been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New Jersey.The city of Elizabeth was hit hard after the Elizabeth River crested, sending water about eight to 10 feet high. The mayor says that hadn't happened in 50 years.. Others were rescued through the ceiling, after firefighters drilled holes to pull people through from the second floor. In all, 700 people were displaced.The firehouse across the street also suffered damage to equipment and the building.On Thursday, CBS2's Alice Gainer went back and spoke with the mayor to get an update.Repairs are still happening at...
ELIZABETH, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: TWO DRIVERS KILLED IN SERIOUS ACCIDENT

A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls that left two people dead yesterday evening remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Tinton Falls...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
CBS Philly

13-year-old abducted in Reading found safe in Brooklyn; man arrested: police

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A 13-year-old girl who was abducted from a home in Reading early Wednesday morning was found safe in Brooklyn. Police say the teen girl is being reunited with her family soon.Police say the girl was abducted by the man inside her home at 2 a.m. on the 500 block of South Court in the Glenside Homes.The man was arrested in Brooklyn. Police identified him as Duane Taylor.Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli says investigators believe the man has a connection to the girl."We don't believe that this was a random kidnapping," Tornielli said. "We believe this individual...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report

A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
fox5ny.com

Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge

NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Woman pushed inside, tied up during Queens home invasion

NEW YORK -- Police released video of two suspects wanted for a frightening home invasion that was caught on video last month in Queens. The video shows a 32-year-old woman opened the front door at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 when, according to police, a man went up to her, flashed a gun and said "Don't yell, just open the door," CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Friday. "It's just scary. It's very, very scary," said a neighbor who told CBS2 he didn't realize it was a crime at first."First man who came up, he kind of covered her over, like with a...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy