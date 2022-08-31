Who is the WW II vet found in decades-old photographs inside a Brownie camera? 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago photographer is on a mission after stumbling across powerful photos from the past.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Tuesday on the photographer's his hope to reunite the family who lost them with the photos.

Looking at life through a lens is how photographer Keith Yearman takes in the world.

"This is the Kodak Brownie 2a," he said as he showed us one of his cameras. "As best I can tell, this was produced between 1924 and 1932."

Yearman has learned no matter how old the camera, there's a possible new point-of-view that can be developed. How does one take a picture with it?

"Horribly slow," Yearman said.

He picked up the camera for a collection last month, spotting it at Chicago's Maxwell Street Market, later discovering something rare inside: Old film. Intact.

"And a few weeks later, I got a pleasant surprise," he said.

A photo developer in New York processed the film.

"She was excited," Yearman said. "She said 'you're not going to believe it.'"

They were colorless, grainy photos with a clear view into the past.

"She said it appeared to be from the World War II period," Yearman said.

The photos show U.S. Navy sailor with his hand up in salute, and grinning from ear to ear as he stands next to a man in one shot.

"He appears to be so happy," Yearaman said.

Yearman got a feeling these photos were special.

"They went through absolute hell in World War II, so to see a happy moment like this, it's sort of breathtaking," Yearman said.

So a mission started to find the sailor or his family. Was a Minnesota car license plate, 281-856, a possible clue? It turned up nothing when Yearman called record keepers.

"The license plate is actually sort of a dead end," Yearman said.

He then reached out to Honor Flight Chicago for help, asking social media sleuths to unite, putting effort into a possible reunion. It was worth every second to Yearman, who thinks about his own family's black and white photos

"Having those photos from my family means so much to me," Yearman said. "I hope that whatever family members I'm able to find appreciate these photos as much as I appreciate my family's."

A peek into the past, giving an avenue to honor a veteran. Yearman just got the photos about a week ago. Since then, he's been looking for the sailor or his family.

If you can help, here is Yearman's email: keithyearman@hotmail.com