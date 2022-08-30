Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area park project gains traction with $500K state grant
TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Five Rivers MetroParks is moving forward on work to develop a new park in the western part of Montgomery County. A groundbreaking was held last week, in partnership with Ohio Department of Natural Resources, for the Spring Run Conservation Area Wetland Restoration Project in Trotwood.
dayton247now.com
Legislators to discuss innovative program that provides "nursing home without walls"
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 7, state lawmakers and local elected officials from the Dayton area will come together to hear more about the Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and the initiatives being taken to bring the program to the area. PACE offers specific older adult...
dayton247now.com
Experts predict Labor Day travel to reach pre-pandemic levels on highways and airlines
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Labor Day holiday travel has begun, and millions of travelers are looking to get away this weekend. This weekend, there will be a spike in traffic on the roads and on the planes as people travel across Ohio. Experts predict that holiday travel will reach pre-pandemic levels.
dayton247now.com
Active shooter training to close health facilities in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Local agencies are partnering to participate in active shooter training next week in Greene County. The ALICE (Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate) training will be led by the Xenia Police Department on Sept. 8 at the Greene County Public Health and Five Rivers Greene County Health Center, at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Richmond Police Department provided an update Saturday afternoon on the condition of Officer Seara Burton. Burton was shot Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. She was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where she had remained in critical condition. On Thursday, she was taken off life support.
dayton247now.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol plans OVI checkpoint Friday night in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is planning to conduct an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Springfield Township. The checkpoint is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. on West National Road, east of US 68, in Springfield Township. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with...
dayton247now.com
Three Huber Heights school buses crash on I-70 exit ramp
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Three school buses have crashed Friday morning on an exit along I-70. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that they were called at 7:38 a.m. to the I-70 westbound exit at Hoke Road. According to an OSHP dispatcher, two Huber Heights school buses, en route to...
dayton247now.com
Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
dayton247now.com
Tractor and trailer crashes on I-75 cause delays for motorists
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Traffic lanes are back open on Interstate 75 in Dayton after two different crashes involving semi trucks caused delays and closures for several hours on Saturday. The first accident happened just about 9:30 a.m. near Stanley Avenue. The truck jackknifed and ended up against a wall...
dayton247now.com
Local food bank hosting Harvest Breakfast to address child hunger on Sept. 16
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center will host the annual Harvest Breakfast on Friday, September 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on behalf of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties (SHFB). The Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark,...
dayton247now.com
The countdown to Oktoberfest begins with kick-off events on Sept. 8 and 11
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- September has arrived, which means that the Dayton Art Institute's (DAI) annual Oktoberfest event, which runs from September 23 to 25, is just around the corner. On September 8 and 11, two local restaurants will partner with the Dayton Art Institute to launch the countdown to...
dayton247now.com
SICSA to host annual Poop Show
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Think you can predict where a dog will poop? You can use your odd talent to win $10,000. This tongue-in-cheek event got its start in 2020 at the height of the pandemic when the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) was forced to cancel its annual fundraiser, The Cat’s Meow.
dayton247now.com
Xenia kicks off groundbreaking on new Warner Middle School
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Xenia Community Schools will hold a formal groundbreaking ceremony to begin building a new Warner Middle School on Thursday, September 8 at 12:00 p.m. “This project has been a long time coming, and we are incredibly excited to see real, physical change start to take place on the site,” said Dr. Gabriel Lofton, Superintendent. “We hope the community is as excited as we are about the possibilities for Xenia students that this facility will create, and this event is a great way to commemorate the beginning of this historic project.”
dayton247now.com
1 man dead after bar shooting in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Trotwood Police were dispatched following reports of a man being shot at a Trotwood bar Saturday morning. Police arrived at Arena Bar and Grill on the 4500 block of Salem Avenue at about 2 a.m., to find a man on the ground in the parking lot, according to a release by Trotwood Police Department. The man was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.
dayton247now.com
Butler County joint investigation seized $750,000 worth of fentanyl
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Drug Enforcement Agency's Cincinnati Office, the Middletown City Police Department, and the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN) conducted a joint investigation that resulted in several arrests, the seizure of firearms, and a significant amount of Fentanyl on Thursday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police Officer Burton inspires a community while she fights for her life
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Dayton 24/7 Now's Clara Faith was in Richmond, Indiana on Thursday to speak with members of the community. Community members told Clara that Officer Seara Burton's fight has inspired them all. Todd Handley, a Richmond resident, is a husband and a father to his one-year-old daughter,...
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 3: Milton-Union vs. Oakwood
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Milton-Union Bulldogs take on the Oakwood Lumberjacks in West Milton, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/fgYqGYoEds/
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scoreboard - Week 3
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the final scores from Week 3 of high school football!. Piqua 59, Troy 0 (Game of the Week) Sidney 49, Greenville 48 (two overtimes)
dayton247now.com
Want to meet all 4 hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's your chance:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a lucky winner the chance to meet the whole family of Hippo Cove. The Ultimate Hippo Getaway includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona. Bibi, Tucker and baby Fritz for five people, a two-night stay at the Graduate Hotel, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill at the hotel and a $500 Visa gift card.
dayton247now.com
New video shows moment FBI attacker is shot by troopers
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday shows the moment the man accused of trying to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office was shot dead by troopers. The video, taken from an OSHP helicopter Aug. 11, shows Ricky Shiffer crouched down by the side...
