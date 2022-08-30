ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Dayton-area park project gains traction with $500K state grant

TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Five Rivers MetroParks is moving forward on work to develop a new park in the western part of Montgomery County. A groundbreaking was held last week, in partnership with Ohio Department of Natural Resources, for the Spring Run Conservation Area Wetland Restoration Project in Trotwood.
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Active shooter training to close health facilities in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Local agencies are partnering to participate in active shooter training next week in Greene County. The ALICE (Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate) training will be led by the Xenia Police Department on Sept. 8 at the Greene County Public Health and Five Rivers Greene County Health Center, at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Richmond Police Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Richmond Police Department provided an update Saturday afternoon on the condition of Officer Seara Burton. Burton was shot Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. She was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where she had remained in critical condition. On Thursday, she was taken off life support.
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Three Huber Heights school buses crash on I-70 exit ramp

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Three school buses have crashed Friday morning on an exit along I-70. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that they were called at 7:38 a.m. to the I-70 westbound exit at Hoke Road. According to an OSHP dispatcher, two Huber Heights school buses, en route to...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton247now.com

Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Tractor and trailer crashes on I-75 cause delays for motorists

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Traffic lanes are back open on Interstate 75 in Dayton after two different crashes involving semi trucks caused delays and closures for several hours on Saturday. The first accident happened just about 9:30 a.m. near Stanley Avenue. The truck jackknifed and ended up against a wall...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

The countdown to Oktoberfest begins with kick-off events on Sept. 8 and 11

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- September has arrived, which means that the Dayton Art Institute's (DAI) annual Oktoberfest event, which runs from September 23 to 25, is just around the corner. On September 8 and 11, two local restaurants will partner with the Dayton Art Institute to launch the countdown to...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

SICSA to host annual Poop Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Think you can predict where a dog will poop? You can use your odd talent to win $10,000. This tongue-in-cheek event got its start in 2020 at the height of the pandemic when the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) was forced to cancel its annual fundraiser, The Cat’s Meow.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Xenia kicks off groundbreaking on new Warner Middle School

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Xenia Community Schools will hold a formal groundbreaking ceremony to begin building a new Warner Middle School on Thursday, September 8 at 12:00 p.m. “This project has been a long time coming, and we are incredibly excited to see real, physical change start to take place on the site,” said Dr. Gabriel Lofton, Superintendent. “We hope the community is as excited as we are about the possibilities for Xenia students that this facility will create, and this event is a great way to commemorate the beginning of this historic project.”
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

1 man dead after bar shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Trotwood Police were dispatched following reports of a man being shot at a Trotwood bar Saturday morning. Police arrived at Arena Bar and Grill on the 4500 block of Salem Avenue at about 2 a.m., to find a man on the ground in the parking lot, according to a release by Trotwood Police Department. The man was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Butler County joint investigation seized $750,000 worth of fentanyl

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Drug Enforcement Agency's Cincinnati Office, the Middletown City Police Department, and the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN) conducted a joint investigation that resulted in several arrests, the seizure of firearms, and a significant amount of Fentanyl on Thursday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scoreboard - Week 3

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the final scores from Week 3 of high school football!. Piqua 59, Troy 0 (Game of the Week) Sidney 49, Greenville 48 (two overtimes)
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Want to meet all 4 hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's your chance:

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a lucky winner the chance to meet the whole family of Hippo Cove. The Ultimate Hippo Getaway includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona. Bibi, Tucker and baby Fritz for five people, a two-night stay at the Graduate Hotel, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill at the hotel and a $500 Visa gift card.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

New video shows moment FBI attacker is shot by troopers

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday shows the moment the man accused of trying to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office was shot dead by troopers. The video, taken from an OSHP helicopter Aug. 11, shows Ricky Shiffer crouched down by the side...
CINCINNATI, OH

