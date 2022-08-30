Read full article on original website
Warren County awarded almost $5.6 Million for water, wastewater improvements￼￼
NASHVILLE – Warren County was awarded a grant for $5,596,564 this week when the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced six grants totaling $37,910,909 from the American Rescue Plan, part of which TDEC is administering for the state. The American Rescue Plan, effective March 11, 2021, was...
Applications available for 2022-2023 Agricultural Enhancement Program
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces the application dates for this year’s Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) cost share program are Oct. 1-7, 2022. Producers fulfill requirements to defray the costs of strategic investments in their operations. The goal is to increase profitability and efficiency while promoting long-term investments in Tennessee’s agriculture.
