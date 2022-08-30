ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Applications available for 2022-2023 Agricultural Enhancement Program

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces the application dates for this year’s Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) cost share program are Oct. 1-7, 2022. Producers fulfill requirements to defray the costs of strategic investments in their operations. The goal is to increase profitability and efficiency while promoting long-term investments in Tennessee’s agriculture.
