Fairhaven, MA

tony
3d ago

When one of these kids gets hit by a car and the tears are flowing than the parents will blame the police. But everyone else will know better. im going 30mph down a busy street and they just cut me off and almost get killed is what has me worried that ill get charged with something because of kids stupidity and parents neglect.

Baldbuster
4d ago

Why do you think the teenagers are the way they are? Bingo!! The parents are unfit. Our future is so screwed.👏👏

Rev. Walter Keith
3d ago

Why ... They aren't legal ... They cause trouble... They ride wrecklious with no regards to others ... They don't obey stop signs and ride up one ways of course the wrong way ... These young one need to be stopped ...

