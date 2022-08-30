Read full article on original website
Related
ksjd.org
California lawmakers move to keep the state's last nuclear plant open
California lawmakers today approved a big subsidy to keep the state's last nuclear power plant operating. The Diablo Canyon plant on the Central Coast between San Francisco and Los Angeles was scheduled to close by 2025. Benjamin Purper of member station KCBX in San Luis Obispo is less than 20...
ksjd.org
A scuba diver retrieved a woman's phone from the ocean one day after she lost it
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Lauren Hernandez was paddleboarding off Massachusetts when the unthinkable happened. Her iPhone dropped into the ocean. It seemed lost for good. But the next day, she returned to the beach to find a scuba class in session and told them about her phone. The first-time diver, Vanessa Kahn, spotted it. When she returned to the surface, she waved the phone in triumph and also took a selfie, which the owner received along with her phone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Comments / 0