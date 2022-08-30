ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

WDSU

Orleans Parish sheriff terminates communications director

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced that it has terminated the sheriff's communications director. Timothy David Ray was terminated after Sheriff Susan Hutson received an opinion from the Louisiana Ethics Board about his employment. Hutson requested the opinion, which stated Ray could not work for the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Stop The Gun Violence rally held in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — "Violence is not the answer" Just four weeks ago 20-year-old Orin Grant Jr. was shot and killed minutes away from his father's church. "This is the beginning of a new journey for us that has left a void in our life." The pastor says his son...
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

Harvey man convicted of killing area real estate agent

HARVEY, La. — A man accused of killing an area realtor was found guilty of murder Thursday night. A Jefferson Parish jury found Jalen Harvey guilty in the killing of Joseph Vindel. Vindel was trying to sell a dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace when he was shot. The 29-year-old...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Public Safety
bizneworleans.com

Willow School to Celebrate New Program and Campus Names

NEW ORLEANS — The K-12 charter school formerly known as Lusher will officially unveil its new program name and individual school building names at four separate events on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at three Uptown campuses. In 2021, after a grassroots demand for change made national headlines, the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner ID's man killed on Louisiana Avenue

A man who was shot dead on Louisiana Avenue was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Kerry Spears. Spears was found fatally wounded in a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on Tuesday night. His death marked the 200th homicide of the year...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

