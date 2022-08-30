Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man convicted by jury for raping teen while mother was restrained
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off man is facing a mandatory life sentence after a jury convicted him of raping a teenager while her mother was restrained. Morgan Ratley, 55, and the victim’s mother formed a relationship online and he eventually moved in. When Ratley moved in, he began sexually assaulting the teenager without […]
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff terminates communications director
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced that it has terminated the sheriff's communications director. Timothy David Ray was terminated after Sheriff Susan Hutson received an opinion from the Louisiana Ethics Board about his employment. Hutson requested the opinion, which stated Ray could not work for the...
OfferUp murderer: guilty as charged
It took a jury just an hour and 45 minutes to find Jalen Harvey guilty of first degree murder and other charges in the killing of Joseph Vindel, a man trying to sell a dirt bike on OfferUp, an online app.
WDSU
Students, teachers, staff of Eleanor McMain remember beloved teacher Ms. Peggy Frank with a memorial
NEW ORLEANS — The Eleanor McMain High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Peggy Frank. We are told of all the teachers at McMain, Frank taught at the school the longest. For over 40 years. The chemistry teacher died just days ago, after a brief...
WDSU
Stop The Gun Violence rally held in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — "Violence is not the answer" Just four weeks ago 20-year-old Orin Grant Jr. was shot and killed minutes away from his father's church. "This is the beginning of a new journey for us that has left a void in our life." The pastor says his son...
Victims of 13-year-old carjacking suspect fire back at Mayor Cantrell after she supported the juvenile in court
Mayor LaToya Cantrell received backlash Thursday, as three carjacking victims testified before the city council. The three women shared their stories and their trauma after they were carjacked by a 13-year-old boy about a year ago.
Mandeville 9-year-old designs bracelets to honor friends lost to brain cancer
Fourth Grader Izzy Authement is the "CEO of Compassion"
WDSU
Harvey man convicted of killing area real estate agent
HARVEY, La. — A man accused of killing an area realtor was found guilty of murder Thursday night. A Jefferson Parish jury found Jalen Harvey guilty in the killing of Joseph Vindel. Vindel was trying to sell a dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace when he was shot. The 29-year-old...
fox8live.com
New NOPD ‘consulting Chief of Operations’ being paid with private funds
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fausto Pichardo, the new “consulting Chief of Operations” for the New Orleans Police, will be responsible for restructuring the struggling department. But FOX 8 has learned Pichardo will not be paid with city dollars to do so. The task ahead of him may be...
NOLA.com
Man pleads not guilty in murder of Metairie motorist ambushed at Airline Drive intersection
A defendant in a Metairie murder case had allegedly been gunning for the victim for several days before authorities say he successfully ambushed the man at an Airline Drive intersection the night of April 25. Anthony Morgan, 39, was indicted last week on a charge of second-degree murder in the...
NOLA.com
Camera hidden in girls bathroom at Riverside Academy by maintenance coordinator, authorities say
A maintenance coordinator for Riverside Academy in Reserve was arrested after authorities say he installed a small camera in a stall in the girl's restroom, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office. Blake Krueger, 35, was booked Tuesday with two counts of video voyeurism. Two female students...
NOLA.com
Photos: Massive rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street, thanks to NOPD officer
Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. The giant rainbow fleur-de-lis covers most of the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann streets in New Orleans. It was paid for by New Orleans police...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man charged with murder in Kenner killing captured on cell phone video
A New Orleans man who claimed he was defending himself and his wife when he shot and killed another man outside a Kenner nightclub earlier this year has been charged with second-degree murder. A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted Darrin Smith, 33, on Thursday in the death of 27-year-old Devin...
NOLA.com
Man found guilty of killing New Orleans real estate agent during sale of dirt bike via online app
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated just 45 minutes before finding Jalen Harvey, the man accused of killing a New Orleans real estate agent while posing as a prospective buyer for a motorcycle the victim advertised online, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday night, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Harvey,...
Grand jury indicts Covington man of first-degree rape
One of the victims was an 8-year-old and the other was an 11-year-old according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery
bizneworleans.com
Willow School to Celebrate New Program and Campus Names
NEW ORLEANS — The K-12 charter school formerly known as Lusher will officially unveil its new program name and individual school building names at four separate events on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at three Uptown campuses. In 2021, after a grassroots demand for change made national headlines, the...
Reserve school maintenance worker arrested after a discovery in girls’ bathroom
The students reported it to school officials, and the Sheriff's office was called.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner ID's man killed on Louisiana Avenue
A man who was shot dead on Louisiana Avenue was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Kerry Spears. Spears was found fatally wounded in a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on Tuesday night. His death marked the 200th homicide of the year...
L'Observateur
Federal Grand Jury Indicts New Orleans Man for Being a Felon In Possession of a Firearm
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NEWMAN HOOKER, age 29, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022 in a one-count indictment for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, HOOKER faces up to ten (10) years imprisonment, followed by up to three...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has fired its communications director, Timothy David Ray, after FOX 8 questioned her decision to hire him, and found potential issues with Ray’s contract and invoices. It comes just a day before the State Ethics Board was also set...
