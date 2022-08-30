ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts

The New Orleans Saints have put themselves in a position to make a massive playoff push. With star power and depth on both sides of the ball, they have a strong roster. With the NFC being wide open, the Saints could have a strong 2022 season. The offense is headlined by quarterback Jameis Winston, running […] The post New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Saints Player Was Reportedly Arrested On Thursday Morning

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was reportedly arrested this morning. According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, Maye was picked up for aggravated assault with a firerarm. Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, has released a statement via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Louisiana Sports
NOLA.com

Warren Easton tops Ruston in overtime; John Curtis, Holy Cross win on the road

Fred Robertson scored the winning touchdown in overtime and Warren Easton defeated Ruston 25-19 in a nondistrict opener between state-ranked teams Friday at Ruston. Roberton’s 7-yard run capped a comeback for Easton after the Eagles overcame a 19-6 deficit in the fourth quarter. Ruston, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, began overtime with possession of the ball and Easton made a fourth-and-goal stop from the 1.
RUSTON, LA
Yardbarker

Saints Announce Fifteen Practice Squad Additions

Charlton, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. Dallas made the decision to waive him in September of last year and was claimed by Miami shortly after. Charlton was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.02 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.83 million in 2020 when he was waived. The Chiefs later signed him to a contract and brought him back on another one-year deal last offseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
NOLA.com

Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night

Wayne Stein and Hank Tierney each coached in a state championship game last season, with Stein helping St. Charles to the Division III title while Tierney coached his final game with Ponchatoula in a 5A title-game loss. With Tierney back at Shaw, each team has a proven coach with state championship experience.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
All Bearcats

Report: UC Reveals Starting Quarterback

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are rolling with experience to lead them in the 2022 season. According to multiple reports, Ben Bryant is the Bearcats starting quarterback. The Eastern Michigan transfer has two years of eligibility remaining and plenty of time to make his mark after beating out Evan ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Foreshadow of Success for the Saints

There are usually signs that foreshadow a good or bad event before it happens. In a movie there is usually a weird moment early in the movie that foreshadows a bad event down the road. Football works the same way, there are usually things we can point to from the first few weeks that will show us how the season will turn out. What are some signs that Saints’ fans want to see in week one that will project forward to a successful season?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Clemson schedule allows for watching plenty of football Saturday

CLEMSON — With Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech still two days away, the Tigers will get a rare opportunity to watch plenty of football on Saturday. This Saturday is like a Thursday at the Clemson football facility. Clemson normally practices Thursday evening due to classes, but since...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Lsu#Byu#Stanford#Texas A M#Sec#Pac 12
CBS Sports

Watch Louisiana vs. Southeastern Louisiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Louisiana 13-1; Southeastern Louisiana 9-4 The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will play against a Division II opponent, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns ended up 13-1 last season and capped things off with a win over the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy