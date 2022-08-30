Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts
The New Orleans Saints have put themselves in a position to make a massive playoff push. With star power and depth on both sides of the ball, they have a strong roster. With the NFC being wide open, the Saints could have a strong 2022 season. The offense is headlined by quarterback Jameis Winston, running […] The post New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Player Was Reportedly Arrested On Thursday Morning
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was reportedly arrested this morning. According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, Maye was picked up for aggravated assault with a firerarm. Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, has released a statement via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and...
Saints, NFC, AFC, and Super Bowl Predictions
Here are my 2022 predictions for the New Orleans Saints and the entire NFL.
Fans react to Eagles trading Jalen Reagor to Vikings after he was drafted ahead of Justin Jefferson
Philadelphia Eagles fans were likely overjoyed to learn that the organization had traded underachieving former first round pick Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 seventh round pick and a 2024 conditional fifth round choice. However, that wasn’t the only noteworthy fan reaction. NFL fans, amused by...
Warren Easton tops Ruston in overtime; John Curtis, Holy Cross win on the road
Fred Robertson scored the winning touchdown in overtime and Warren Easton defeated Ruston 25-19 in a nondistrict opener between state-ranked teams Friday at Ruston. Roberton’s 7-yard run capped a comeback for Easton after the Eagles overcame a 19-6 deficit in the fourth quarter. Ruston, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, began overtime with possession of the ball and Easton made a fourth-and-goal stop from the 1.
Here are the top 10 storylines heading into New Orleans high school football 2022
Louisiana high school football will start on time in the New Orleans area for the first time in three years — a welcome change from what happened between then and now. COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused more than 17,000 deaths in Louisiana and millions more around the world, put a halt to everything we considered normal.
Saints Announce Fifteen Practice Squad Additions
Charlton, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. Dallas made the decision to waive him in September of last year and was claimed by Miami shortly after. Charlton was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.02 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.83 million in 2020 when he was waived. The Chiefs later signed him to a contract and brought him back on another one-year deal last offseason.
Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night
Wayne Stein and Hank Tierney each coached in a state championship game last season, with Stein helping St. Charles to the Division III title while Tierney coached his final game with Ponchatoula in a 5A title-game loss. With Tierney back at Shaw, each team has a proven coach with state championship experience.
Report: UC Reveals Starting Quarterback
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are rolling with experience to lead them in the 2022 season. According to multiple reports, Ben Bryant is the Bearcats starting quarterback. The Eastern Michigan transfer has two years of eligibility remaining and plenty of time to make his mark after beating out Evan ...
Foreshadow of Success for the Saints
There are usually signs that foreshadow a good or bad event before it happens. In a movie there is usually a weird moment early in the movie that foreshadows a bad event down the road. Football works the same way, there are usually things we can point to from the first few weeks that will show us how the season will turn out. What are some signs that Saints’ fans want to see in week one that will project forward to a successful season?
Clemson schedule allows for watching plenty of football Saturday
CLEMSON — With Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech still two days away, the Tigers will get a rare opportunity to watch plenty of football on Saturday. This Saturday is like a Thursday at the Clemson football facility. Clemson normally practices Thursday evening due to classes, but since...
Pregame observations from Michigan Stadium: Two starters out against Colorado State
No. 8 Michigan Wolverines football is set to host Colorado State Saturday afternoon at The Big House. Follow along below for pregame updates from the press box. • 11:20 a.m. — Michigan junior linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green will miss Saturday’s game. He was questionable all week with a “soft-tissue injury.”
Watch Louisiana vs. Southeastern Louisiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Louisiana 13-1; Southeastern Louisiana 9-4 The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will play against a Division II opponent, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns ended up 13-1 last season and capped things off with a win over the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
