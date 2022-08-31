Redouan El Hamdi: Why He Is The Go-To Guy For Leading Brands Across The Globe

It’s very difficult to define what love is. For some it’s their family, for others it’s their work. However, there’s one to know when someone truly loves something - they can’t wait to share it with others. Those are the kind of people, who go to any lengths for what they love. In essence, that sums up serial entrepreneur Redouan El Hamdi , and it’s also exactly what makes him the go-to guy for leading brands across the world.

What does a brand want after all? Let’s keep success and profit aside for a moment — what remains is a brand’s ability to deliver quality. And this ability is often characterized by their desire to deliver. Success, fame, and money then become by-products of their offering instead of its chief goal. As a global brand, you certainly want to put your best foot forward, and the better product on the global table, right? This is where Redouan steps in.

Talking about his approach he says, “I love good quality products. There’s something so meaningful in beauty; the effort that goes into creating it, the love that is drawn from its creators, and the fact that it adds to the glory of our world that I find it irresistible. When I started my cosmetic brand for men, I knew it had to be something men had never experienced before. I applied the same approach when I opened my barber and gentleman’s club in Germany. Both these products or offerings thrive because they have defined what cutting edge means for my clients. I am personally involved with the manufacturing, hiring, production, and packaging of all our services.”

“At some point, the profession becomes a passion because I see my love for good quality being reciprocated by all my clients,” he continued. “It’s a community that brings together people who share a love for high-quality things in life, as a way to appreciate the love and effort that goes into producing them. This is what I bring to the table and it will never change.”

Redouan’s passion is palpable and his love for quality is indeed, contagious.