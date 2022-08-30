Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Mississippi business owner pleads guilty in clean water case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The co-owner of a Mississippi fat and oil recycling business has pleaded guilty for his role in illegally discharging industrial waste into the City of Jackson's sewer system, federal prosecutors said. Robert David Douglas, of Flowood, entered the plea Wednesday. He admitted authorizing payments on...
Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Derius Davis scored on a 60-yard punt return and a 27-yard reverse to help TCU open the Sonny Dykes era with a 38-13 win over Colorado on Friday night. Dykes took over for longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson after spending the last four seasons at SMU, where he revived the program. Maybe it was the delayed start — about 35 minutes due to lightning in the area — but the Horned Frogs couldn’t get much going early. Once they did, the Buffaloes couldn’t stop their speed. TCU came away with points on all five of its second-half drives before a kneel-down to close out the game. The Horned Frogs outscored Colorado 31-7 in the second half to turn a close game into a rout.
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, ppd. Dunedin at Tampa, 2, ppd. Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m. Dunedin at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m. Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m. Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Sunday's Games. Dunedin at Tampa, noon. Daytona at Palm Beach,...
