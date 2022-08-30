Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Related
funcheap.com
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4)
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4) Get big laughs over the long weekend at SF’s newest comedy club with comics from Cobbs, SF Sketchfest, Clusterfest, Punchline and more. Neck of the Woods has been extensively renovated with a brand new kick-ass sound system, plus upgraded...
funcheap.com
“FairyProud” Pride Weekend at Children’s Fairyland (Sept. 10-11)
“FairyProud” Pride Weekend at Children’s Fairyland (Sept. 10-11) Oakland Pride at Children’s Fairyland just got bigger and better! On Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., we’re hosting a kid-friendly Pride celebration with games, prizes, and face painting. Get into the groove with lively entertainment from hip hop dancers Phresh Inc., and Big Fun Circus — co-presented by Oakland’s LGBTQ Community Center and Our Family Coalition. Join us for a weekend of family fun while celebrating Pride at Children’s Fairyland!
funcheap.com
Kizomba Dancing at Brooklyn Basin Outdoors on the Boardwalk (Oakland)
Great Kizomba Music to dance to starting 5:30PM. Come early and dance salsa and bachata a few minutes down the boardwalk. Should be great weather with a nice breeze and quality bathrooms, so basically a very safe and healthy event as dancing goes. The only downside is that free parking can be difficult, so be prepared for a little walk. Even if you don’t dance the music, the people and the scenery is all entertaining. If you bet at all bored you can hike, roller blade, or drink beer near by. All in all this event is worth like $30. but it is free and open to all. 🙂
funcheap.com
San Francisco Zine Fest Kickoff Party
If you love zines, but want to find a new friend to help tackle the row after row of vendors at Sunday’s big Zine Fest at the Metreon, there’s a pre-party for you. Mission: Comics & Art opens their doors for a fun kick-off event the night before the festival to help introduce you to soon-to-be familiar faces and meet festival exhibitors in a more casual setting. Enjoy free food and drinks and play free bingo games (with zine-related prizes) to help break the ice with other zine lovers at one of SF’s great local comic shops.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
“Drawn Together” Adults-Only Art Evening at Children’s Fairyland (Oakland)
Join us for art, drinks and delightful encounters at Drawn Together, an intimate, grown-ups only event at Children’s Fairyland. On Friday, Sept. 30, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., art lovers are invited to enjoy a magical evening at the park and watch in awe as 50 local artists and industry professionals try their hand at creating Fairyland-inspired artwork. Mingle, chat and interact with the creators, get sparkly extensions from the Fairy Hair Spa, and learn what’s in the cards for you with a tarot reading.
funcheap.com
Passion is a Fashion: DIY Punk Clothing Exhibition (SF)
Punk culture is synonymous with the DIY ethos, and all September Fallout SF – San Francisco’s newest punk community art space – is highlighting punk art & design on apparel! Punk’s creative expression is not just the music – youthful revolt is a statement worn.
funcheap.com
Rio Vassallo Psychedelic, Allegorical Visionary Art Show Opening Reception (SF)
Rio Vassallo Fine Art solo exhibition is showing 7 new paintings as well as some oldies but goodies. Rio will be at the gallery for the duration of the show. It all comes down on Sept 19th, so come and say hey!. Opening reception will have live music and should...
funcheap.com
Neo-Soul Night at People’s Park (Berkeley)
People’s Park is hosting an all-star line-up or local hip-hop, R&B and neo-soul acts this Saturday, 5-8 PM. Everyone is invited and attendance is free. The bill is an all-Oakland lineup of Cas’ti, QeazyE, Oddity, and Kajh with Versâam. Come celebrate our newly restored park with us!
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
LaughSF Open Mic Comedy Night
Justlaughsf comedy, Inside our cozy lounge we are hosting a comedy open mic with the most gut busting talent to the upcomer looking to perfect his craft. We record each comedian, as we look to help ever comedian take the next step in their career. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
funcheap.com
Imaginary Friends Comedy Show (Walnut Creek)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Imaginary Friends Show runs a monthly stand-up comedy show in Walnut Creek. We’ll feature comedians from Comedy Central, Netflix, SF Sketchfest and many more. Drinks And Food. OL Beercafe & Bottle Shop Has 18 Quality Taps & Hundreds of Meticulously Chosen and...
funcheap.com
Live Salsa Music: Rumbachè (Mountain View)
Join us for Live Music on First Thursdays at The Village at San Antonio Center. On September 1st from 5-7pm, we’re featuring Rumbaché, one of the hottest Bay Area Salsa Bands, fusing salsa, timba, bomba, funk and whatever else they can find to spice up the mood. Gather...
funcheap.com
2022 Oakland Pride Parade & Festival
30,000+ will be in attendance September 4, 2022 as the Oakland Pride community and allies line the streets of our beloved city. Spanning seven city blocks, Oakland Pride is one of the most diverse and powerful events celebrating the LGBTQ community in the Bay Area featuring tons of attractions and fun for all ages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy (SF)
Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy (SF) Join us for Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy’s! It’s FREE!. Wed 9/7 Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy (SF) Wed 9/14 Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy (SF) Wed 9/21 Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy (SF) Wed 9/28 Trivia...
funcheap.com
Chomp N Swig Trivia Night (SF)
Chomp N Swig Trivia Night (SF) We got five rounds of trivia and a fistful of gift cards to give away. Come and play pub trivia at Chomp N Swig. Grab a beer, order some Chomp tacos, and show off your trivia knowledge!. Trivia starts at 7PM. Trivia takes place...
funcheap.com
SF’s Free Labor Day Weekend Outdoor Comedy Fest at The Crossing (SoMa)
SATURDAY (Sept. 3) at 7:30PM. LIVE at The Crossing at East Cut (200 Folsom St.) SoMa. Inspired by the blockbuster movie, see some of the Bay Area’s top comedians at San Francisco’s Crazy Funny Asians comedy showcase! Let’s celebrate the Bay’s Asian-American culture and heritage with laughs. This is a special outdoor version of Crazy Funny Asians featuring comics you’d typically see at Cobb’s, Punch Line, SF Sketchfest, Thrive City Comedy Night and more!
funcheap.com
My Parents Came To America And All They Got Was A Kid Who Does Comedy
They came here for the American dream. They had us. Now we’re doing sketch comedy and it’s not even on TV. Come join us for an hour, and watch a bunch of non-doctors disappoint our parents in over thirty different languages. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
funcheap.com
“No Skips” Vinyl DJ Night at Madrone (SF)
Wanna hear the DJ play your favorite track while you sip on some fresh Fort Point? Join us for a night of vinyl, beer, and good times!. Inspired by No Skips, our new WC Double IPA, we’re throwing the party with DJ MocaLoca, who will be spinning records without skipping a track.
funcheap.com
“Love Bizarre” Daytime Outdoor Social w/ DJs on Maiden Lane (SF)
A fun daytime-outdoor social gathering at 47 Maiden Lane the first Saturday of every month featuring boogie beats, lots of laughter & in the heart of the City. 21+ with a full bar serviced by smiling happy bartenders and everyone is on the guest-list!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
funcheap.com
Smithsonian’s Annual Free Museum Day 2022 (Sept. 17)
Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day returns on Saturday, September 17, 2022 as participating museums and cultural institutions nationwide open their doors free of charge to all visitors who download the Museum Day Ticket. Museum Day brings together museums, zoos, and cultural centers from all 50 states to offer free...
funcheap.com
Hella Emo SF Presents “Teenage Dirtbag” Emo vs Goth
This month, Hella Emo SF is celebrating all the teenage dirtbags. Whether you were Emo or Goth, we rocked the best music, wore the best clothes, and had the best friends. Our parents didn’t understand us, but that didn’t matter; we had each other. Come party with us as we play the best of both Goth and Emo this month!
Comments / 0