montanarightnow.com
Early in season, Columbus football has sights set on playoffs
COLUMBUS--The Columbus High School football team is a group made up of those who have been attending the school since they were young, as well as a handful of transfers into the football program. But they all have the same goal--make it past the quarterfinals of the playoffs, where they've been stuck for the past two seasons.
montanarightnow.com
'Jackets come up short in hard fought match with CSU-Pueblo
BILLINGS, Mont. – Emerging with a 1-0 victory on Thursday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field, visiting Colorado State University-Pueblo used a second-half finish to top the Montana State University Billings men's soccer team in its 2022 regular-season opener at the 7th annual Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger. Reggie...
montanarightnow.com
Hardin cross country finds success running in packs
The first thing people often notice about the Hardin cross country team is that when there's one Hardin runner, there's usually multiple. In practice, the team trains in a pack so that they can push and compete with one another. "We really stress pack training and we do it a...
montanarightnow.com
Absarokee adjusting to 6-man football, working toward a more competitive season
ABSAROKEE- Last year, the Huskies played 8-man football with just ten guys on the roster. Now do the math. That means during the game, there would be just two guys standing on Absarokee's sideline, while the team they were playing would sometimes boast over forty. "You know you look at...
montanarightnow.com
Senior volleyball shares a workout with Billings Firefighters
BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength...
montanarightnow.com
Suspect steals car with juvenile inside; juvenile found unharmed
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police said a suspect stole a vehicle with a juvenile asleep on the backseat. The vehicle was quickly found with the juvenile unharmed and still asleep inside. Sgt. Weston with the Billings Police Department said it happened at 2:09 a.m. on September 2 in the 1900...
