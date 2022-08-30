Read full article on original website
A Law Professor Should Really Do Better -- See Also
Lawyers Really Do Have To Show Up To Court: Especially if they’re already facing sanctions over potentially faked documents. Join us for a September 15th webinar, where we’ll take a deep dive into crafting winning appellate strategies using Legal Analytics.
We’d like to express gratitude to our fantastic sponsors here at Above the Law:. Join us for this webinar as we breakdown ILTACON and what the latest in legal tech will mean for your firm. If you’re interested in advertising on Above the Law or any other site in...
Lawyers Usually Shouldn't Chase After Departing Clients
Regular readers of this column know that I am a huge fan of the television show “The Office.” Perhaps the most amazing thing about the program is that so many of the bits in the show can be used as a hilarious example of what you shouldn’t do. In a Season 4 episode, the protagonist of the show tries to win back clients who stopped using the services of the business featured in the show by personally delivering gift baskets to each of the old clients. This does not go well and ends up with two of the show’s characters driving into a lake. Throughout my career, I have seen a few lawyers chase after departing clients in the hope that clients will return to a firm. In my experience, lawyers should avoid chasing departing clients since this is not a good look, and there is usually a reason why clients are leaving a firm if the firm provided good service to a client.
A Biglaw Firm By Any Other Name...
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. The Swiss verein model of Biglaw organization is under a microscope after the Ohio Supreme Court refused to review a $32.3 million malpractice verdict against Dentons. Which 5 other Biglaw firms in the Am Law 100 also employ the verein model?
