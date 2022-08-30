Regular readers of this column know that I am a huge fan of the television show “The Office.” Perhaps the most amazing thing about the program is that so many of the bits in the show can be used as a hilarious example of what you shouldn’t do. In a Season 4 episode, the protagonist of the show tries to win back clients who stopped using the services of the business featured in the show by personally delivering gift baskets to each of the old clients. This does not go well and ends up with two of the show’s characters driving into a lake. Throughout my career, I have seen a few lawyers chase after departing clients in the hope that clients will return to a firm. In my experience, lawyers should avoid chasing departing clients since this is not a good look, and there is usually a reason why clients are leaving a firm if the firm provided good service to a client.

