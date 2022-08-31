One of the top free agents will meet with the Cowboys about their sudden left tackle issue. Jason Peters is scheduled to visit with the team, Todd Archer of ESPN.com tweets. The Cowboys are set to be without All-Pro Tyron Smith for months — perhaps the season — after he suffered a severe leg injury last week. Smith is now on Dallas’ in-season IR. Peters would be an interesting replacement, given his accomplishments and age.

