San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 1-3, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Week one of Texas high school football is in the books, folks. Teams across the state have started their journey's toward potentially hoisting the UIL state title at AT&T Stadium in December. Some, perhaps, who are included in these week two games featured below. Meanwhile, throughout the...
Tom Handy

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon

A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys to meet with free agent T Jason Peters

One of the top free agents will meet with the Cowboys about their sudden left tackle issue. Jason Peters is scheduled to visit with the team, Todd Archer of ESPN.com tweets. The Cowboys are set to be without All-Pro Tyron Smith for months — perhaps the season — after he suffered a severe leg injury last week. Smith is now on Dallas’ in-season IR. Peters would be an interesting replacement, given his accomplishments and age.
