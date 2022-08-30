Read full article on original website
Mercury Soars as Late-Summer Heat Wave Bakes Pasadena
Pasadena temperatures are expected to soar today as sweltering conditions continue through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 108 Thursday. The NWS issued an excessive heat warning for Pasadena that took effect at...
The Best Events In Pasadena This Labor Day Weekend
EVENTS ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 — Friday, September 02, 2022. Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. What is Web 3.0 and Decentralized Identity? click for more information ». Web 3.0 is the idea that the next iteration of the Internet will be decentralized where it will not be controlled by the big tech. In the context of identity, decentralized identity will realize the concept of data rights and put the con…
Latino Heritage Parade and Festival Activities Launch With a Celebration
With new Pasadena City Manager Miguel Márquez in attendance, members of the Pasadena Latino Heritage Committee welcomed legislators, City officials and members of the local Latino community to the kickoff party for the 24th Annual Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and Festival activities Thursday at local brewery Cervecería Del Pueblo.
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Third Annual Día De Los Muertos Art Competition
Friday, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announced the third annual Día de los Muertos art competition, a celebration of art, in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, Pasadena Unified School District, the Greater LA Education Foundation, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Los Angeles Unified School District, Mercadito Monarca, 360 Agency and Yankuititl.
EPA Awards $100 Million Climate Change Contract to Pasadena Engineering Firm
Pasadena-based consulting and engineering services firm Tetra Tech has signed a five-year, single-award, $100 million contract with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Research and Development to assess human health and ecological risks associated with global climate change. Under the terms of the contract, the company will provide...
Four Years After Decisive Incident, Final Barriers Still Not Up On Colorado Street Bridge
Four years ago this week then-City Manager Steve Mermell was forced to make a monumental decision. After a successful 13-hour negotiation during Labor Day Weekend in 2018 with a distraught woman perched outside the railing and threatening to jump off the Colorado Street Bridge, Mermell declared a local emergency and ordered the immediate installation of temporary fencing along the entire length of the Bridge in an effort to curb suicides at the historic structure.
Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Announces 2022-2023 Scholarship Recipients
The Pasadena-based Armenian Educational Benevolent Union has awarded scholarships to five students in California, two in Armenia and two in Lebanon under the group’s 2022 to 2023 Scholarship Fund. AEBU Southern California Chapter grants these annual scholarships to undergraduate students of Armenian descent who are enrolled at accredited four-year...
St. Francis Senior Van Stepanian Receives Volunteer of the Year Award
St. Francis senior Van Stepanian received an award this weekend for being the Volunteer of the Year for his work over the past 3yrs. The organization is called Hrashq (miracle in Armenian). Hrashq is an athletic organization that works with kids disabilities from 5-20 years old. St. Francis High School,...
Rose Bowl Looks to The Future as UCLA Kicks Off Football Season
UCLA kicks off its football season on Saturday against Bowling Green. The season starts as the Rose Bowl struggles to remain financially feasible. City documents revealed the budget projects for next year expect total gross revenue of $59.6 million but operating expenditures of $62.4 million, for a net loss of $2.8 million. The loss would be covered by operating reserves, leaving an ending operating available balance of $6.4 million, after reserves.
USC Athletics Director Mike Bohn Set to Address School’s Historic Move to Big 10 at Pasadena Event Today
In June, both USC and UCLA announced their move to the BIG 10 conference, starting in 2024. Leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten was a move that sent shockwaves through the college football community. A Pac-12 statement in response to the announcement said there was “surprise and disappointment” among many of the administrators.
Huntington Medical Research Institutes Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer
Huntington Medical Research Institutes (HMRI), an independent, nonprofit medical research organization in Southern California, has appointed Gabriel Rincon as the company’s chief financial officer and treasurer, effective July 2022. “We welcome Gabe as our new CFO and look forward to his contributions to HMRI’s mission of improving lives through...
We Get Letters
I thank Pasadena Now for its full coverage of the recent incident at San Rafael Elementary School. The school has developed an excellent dual language program and built considerable local support even as students from throughout the district have been attracted to the school. I hope this progress can continue and that the paper will continue to cover this. I also respect the professionalism of our Police Department under the pressures of increasing violent crime everywhere. But I hope the use of a “protocol” to handcuff anyone in sight when investigating a possible burglary need not always be applied, even when all apparent evidence indicates the lack of any need for this level of control, with its attendant humiliation. I trust these issues will continue as life goes on, and I appreciate the paper’s attention to them.
ACX Teens Registration is Open
ACX Teens registration is open! PEF/PUSD community partners at ArtCenter Extension offer more than 65 courses to help you find and flex your creative voice. Classes are taught by practicing artists and designers who share with you their personal and professional experiences. Scholarship available: Deadline is September 15, 2022. ArtCenter...
