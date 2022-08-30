ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo

U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
POLITICS
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $232 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Projects Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $232 million to seven municipalities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure projects that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The previously announced grants and low-cost financing packages approved by the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $763 million.
KINGSTON, NY
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
BUFFALO, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Hackers may have breached medical billing records of nearly 1 million NY patients

The medical billing records of nearly 1 million Central New York patients may have been obtained by hackers. Practice Resources LLC, a company that provides billing services for dozens of hospitals and medical providers, said hackers may have obtained names, home address, dates of treatment and internal account numbers of more than 924,000 patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
Syracuse.com

Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance

As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
POLITICS
waer.org

No tax on student loans in New York state

New York state will not tax student loans covered by President Joe Biden's forgiveness plan. The Tax Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, listed New York as one of 13 states that could potentially treat the forgiven loans as income. But the state Tax Department says it does not intend to impose the income tax. That matches up with federal tax policy.
INCOME TAX
Hot 99.1

Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?

Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

Lee Zeldin and state lawmakers speak out against HALT Act

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corrections officers and state lawmakers appeared outside the Elmira Correctional Facility nearly two weeks ago to speak against the HALT Act. On Wednesday, Gubernatorial Republican candidate Lee Zeldin and his running mate Allison Esposito joined them in voicing their concerns. New York's State HALT Act limits...
ELMIRA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

NY’s timeline for legal weed sales just shifted in a major way

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. One of New York’s top cannabis regulators said the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle...
ECONOMY
wskg.org

Police seeing more drug overdoses at the New York State Fair

WRVO – State Police are seeing the number of drug overdoses at the State Fair on the rise this year. Even before opening day, State Police spokesman Jack Keller said troopers were responding to overdoses on the fairgrounds. “We had about four or five on the grounds, even before...
PUBLIC SAFETY

