Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo
U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $232 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Projects Across New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $232 million to seven municipalities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure projects that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The previously announced grants and low-cost financing packages approved by the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $763 million.
Fire Departments About To Get Big Money Across New York State
There is something special about the brave men and women who choose to volunteer to become firefighters. While most people run from smoke and fire, these individuals are heading in to save and protect human life and property. It is a calling that is nothing short of heroic. But across...
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
cnycentral.com
State leaders ask truck drivers to read the signs on the Onondaga Lake Parkway
SALINA, N.Y. — An Amazon contacted truck was seen by a viewer turning around on the Onondaga Lake Parkway. The CNY community has seen many cases of trucks attempting to drive through the parkway but end up getting stuck under the bridge. State politicians are now wondering if drivers are even looking at the signs.
newyorkupstate.com
Taxpayers spent $63 million for the NY State Fair Expo Center. Are we getting our money’s worth?
While dozens of other kids scampered around the play area behind him, 9-year-old Colin Johnston took a look at the big airplane with no windows sitting in the middle of the New York State Fair’s sprawling Expo Center. “How does the pilot see?” the boy asked the uniformed officer...
Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys
Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York. Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?
americanmilitarynews.com
Hackers may have breached medical billing records of nearly 1 million NY patients
The medical billing records of nearly 1 million Central New York patients may have been obtained by hackers. Practice Resources LLC, a company that provides billing services for dozens of hospitals and medical providers, said hackers may have obtained names, home address, dates of treatment and internal account numbers of more than 924,000 patients.
Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance
As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
Major Changes Coming September 1 For Pistol Permits In New York State
In two days, starting Thursday, September 1, 2022, there will be some major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. After the Supreme Court's decision that New York's concealed carry law was unconstitutional, the state passed several new gun laws. The Supreme Court Struck...
waer.org
No tax on student loans in New York state
New York state will not tax student loans covered by President Joe Biden's forgiveness plan. The Tax Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, listed New York as one of 13 states that could potentially treat the forgiven loans as income. But the state Tax Department says it does not intend to impose the income tax. That matches up with federal tax policy.
Is New York State Lazy? Lands At Bottom Of Hardest-Working States List
Are New Yorkers really lazy? We've always been told that New Yorkers are go-getters, but maybe that's not true anymore. WalletHub released a study of the hardest-working states and New York is at the bottom. To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key...
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?
Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
How Steve Wells’ strategy of ducking debates, interviews cost him expected win in House race
From the moment he launched his campaign, Steve Wells looked like a shoo-in to win the Republican primary election for Congress. He had all the money he needed, an experienced campaign team and the backing of local and national Republican leaders. He was running against an unknown political novice, Brandon...
NewsChannel 36
Lee Zeldin and state lawmakers speak out against HALT Act
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corrections officers and state lawmakers appeared outside the Elmira Correctional Facility nearly two weeks ago to speak against the HALT Act. On Wednesday, Gubernatorial Republican candidate Lee Zeldin and his running mate Allison Esposito joined them in voicing their concerns. New York's State HALT Act limits...
newyorkupstate.com
NY’s timeline for legal weed sales just shifted in a major way
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. One of New York’s top cannabis regulators said the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle...
Is It Illegal To Throw Away Your Old Batteries In New York State?
Can you legally toss out your batteries in New York State? Does it matter what type of batteries you're throwing out? Let's take a look at what New York State law says. For legal purposes, New York classifies batteries as rechargeable or single-use,. Rechargeable batteries are commonly found in cordless...
wskg.org
Police seeing more drug overdoses at the New York State Fair
WRVO – State Police are seeing the number of drug overdoses at the State Fair on the rise this year. Even before opening day, State Police spokesman Jack Keller said troopers were responding to overdoses on the fairgrounds. “We had about four or five on the grounds, even before...
