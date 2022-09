Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and completed his first 15 passes as Duke opened the season with a 30-0 victory over visiting Temple on Friday night in Durham, N.C. The outcome gave Duke coach Mike Elko a successful debut. It was a dismal opener for first-year Temple coach Stan Drayton, whose team was held to 179 yards of total offense.

