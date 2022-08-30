ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wave magnets offer ‘cheapest clean energy ever’

The creators of a new type of wave energy device claim it is capable of generating cheaper electricity than any other renewable source.The Waveline Magnet, developed by UK-based startup Sea Wave Energy Ltd. (SWEL), is a spine-like device that floats on top of the sea perpendicular to the shore in order to capture the kinetic energy of waves.The company claims it can provide substantial power on demand at a low cost, while requiring minimum maintenance in “any wave environment”.The Waveline Magnet has been tested in wave tanks, as well as real-world sea conditions, with SWEL claiming that its patented...
TheStreet

Forget Green Hydrogen, Pink Hydrogen is Heating Up

After years of hype and broken promises, investors are hoping this time might really be different for hydrogen stocks. A sudden sense of climate urgency in boardrooms and government alike has spiked interest in emerging technologies that could help reach aggressive decarbonization goals. That includes hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced with renewable energy to create truly carbon-free fuel. This so-called green hydrogen could decarbonize industrial processes, and perhaps make marginal contributions to transportation and heating as well.
maritime-executive.com

Qatar to Build World’s Largest Blue Ammonia Facility

Qatar is beginning construction on what they are calling the world’s largest blue ammonia facility as the country seeks to diversify and expand its energy industry. Already one of the world’s largest exporters of LNG and rapidly expanding its north field, QatarEnergy plans to add blue ammonia, citing the ability to leverage its experience in gas.
maritime-executive.com

Alma Clean Power Makes Zero Emission Deep Sea Shipping a Reality

Deep sea shipping accounts for close to 90 percent of the global fleet and thus has a significant impact on global warming. Until now, a real zero emission solution for this segment has not been available; batteries don’t last long enough with a size that can fit onboard a ship. PEM (Proton-exchange membrane) fuel cells can achieve zero emissions limited to hydrogen, but this is not easily available along the coastlines. It is also difficult to store hydrogen in the quantities needed for long voyages.
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
The Associated Press

Cummins and Versatile Hydrogen Engine Collaboration Announced

BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand, announced today that they have signed a letter of intent and plans to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005587/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
maritime-executive.com

Bulker Grounded off Gibraltar Breaks Raising Threat of Major Oil Leak

Late today the Gibraltar Contingency Council set up to respond to the bulker damaged in a collision at the port officially declared a “major incident,” as the hull of the OS 35 ruptured and leaks have been spotted in the area. The declaration focused all the resources on managing the growing disaster while the neighboring port of Algeciras was briefed and assistance from Salvamento Maritimo was also requested.
maritime-executive.com

Dominion May End $10B Offshore Wind Project Over Performance Clause

The giant utility Dominion Energy has found itself in a disagreement with state regulators over a proposed performance guarantee for its $10 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, one of the largest planned wind farms in the U.S. development pipeline. The clause is enough of a concern for Dominion that it has threatened to scuttle CVOW altogether and walk away - a seismic shock for the budding U.S. offshore wind industry.
maritime-executive.com

Research: Large Commercial Ships Have Most Potential for Nuclear Power

As the maritime industry continues to search for solutions to meet the challenges of decarbonization and long-term financially practical applications, new interest is building in nuclear-powered propulsion for commercial shipping. Considered 75 years ago to be the future of the maritime industry, researchers are renewing exploration based on new technologies.
