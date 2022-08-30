Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Voice of America
US Calls on China to Cease 'Atrocities' Against Uyghurs
WHITE HOUSE — The Biden administration Thursday called on China to immediately cease “atrocities” against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, following a long-delayed report by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet concluding that the treatment of minorities in China’s Xinjiang province may constitute crimes against humanity.
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Aug. 29–Sept. 3
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding. Biden is expected to set a new ceiling in October. Story by VOA's immigration reporter Aline Barros.
Voice of America
Biden Administration Falling Short of US Refugee Admissions Cap
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding.
Voice of America
'Equality, Democracy Under Assault,' Biden Tells Nation
Washington — President Joe Biden told Americans during a prime-time speech Thursday that "equality and democracy are under assault," and he called on his fellow citizens to fight for the "soul of the nation." "For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is...
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
Russia Loses 25 Tanks, 37 Armored Vehicles in a Single Day: Ukraine
The Ukrainian armed forces said that most of the Russian losses were towards Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Voice of America
Biden to Name Arctic Ambassador as China Eyes Region
UPPSALA, SWEDEN — The Biden administration plans to name an ambassador at large for the Arctic amid growing awareness of the potential strategic importance of the region, for which China is the latest major power to stake a claim. It is not clear who the nominee will be, or...
Voice of America
UN Report Accuses China of Serious Human Rights Violations
The United Nations has said China carried out serious human rights violations that may be considered “crimes against humanity.”. The accusation came in a newly published report examining the treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. The groups live in the country’s far-western Xinjiang area. China...
Voice of America
US Navy Says Iran Releases Sail Drones When Its Ships Arrive
WASHINGTON / DUBAI — The United States compelled Iran for a second time this week to release U.S. military sail drones that it tried to seize at sea, U.S. officials said Friday. Iran has been building up its naval presence in the Red Sea, near the coast of Yemen...
Voice of America
Family of Palestinian American Journalist Demands Justice
Washington — The family of Shireen Abu Akleh on Thursday called on the U.S. to ensure a “thorough, independent, transparent investigation” into the killing of the Palestinian American journalist. Abu Akleh, a veteran news correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, was shot dead on May 11 while covering...
Voice of America
Biden Calls Out Threat to Democracy, Urges Americans to 'Stand Up for It’
WASHINGTON — The United States is at a dangerous junction in its battle to maintain democracy, President Joe Biden believes — and in a rousing speech from Philadelphia on Thursday night, he laid the blame at the feet of one man. “There's no question that the Republican Party...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russian Forces Face Challenges, say US Officials
U.N. experts continue their assessment of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The United States military released a new assessment of Russian forces. And, the growing environmental concerns over an unexplained Russian gas flare close to the Arctic.
Voice of America
UN Rights Office Renews Call for China to Release Uyghurs From Detention in Xinjiang
GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office is renewing its call for China to release all Uyghurs and other Muslim communities arbitrarily deprived of their liberty in the Xinjiang region. The action follows the agency’s release of a groundbreaking report on the forced incarceration of more than a million Uyghurs and others in so-called vocational centers.
