ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Calls on China to Cease 'Atrocities' Against Uyghurs

WHITE HOUSE — The Biden administration Thursday called on China to immediately cease “atrocities” against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, following a long-delayed report by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet concluding that the treatment of minorities in China’s Xinjiang province may constitute crimes against humanity.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Aug. 29–Sept. 3

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding. Biden is expected to set a new ceiling in October. Story by VOA's immigration reporter Aline Barros.
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Biden Administration Falling Short of US Refugee Admissions Cap

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Voice of America

'Equality, Democracy Under Assault,' Biden Tells Nation

Washington — President Joe Biden told Americans during a prime-time speech Thursday that "equality and democracy are under assault," and he called on his fellow citizens to fight for the "soul of the nation." "For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nicaraguans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Voa#Central American#Democratic#White House
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Biden to Name Arctic Ambassador as China Eyes Region

UPPSALA, SWEDEN — The Biden administration plans to name an ambassador at large for the Arctic amid growing awareness of the potential strategic importance of the region, for which China is the latest major power to stake a claim. It is not clear who the nominee will be, or...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

UN Report Accuses China of Serious Human Rights Violations

The United Nations has said China carried out serious human rights violations that may be considered “crimes against humanity.”. The accusation came in a newly published report examining the treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. The groups live in the country’s far-western Xinjiang area. China...
WORLD
Voice of America

US Navy Says Iran Releases Sail Drones When Its Ships Arrive

WASHINGTON / DUBAI — The United States compelled Iran for a second time this week to release U.S. military sail drones that it tried to seize at sea, U.S. officials said Friday. Iran has been building up its naval presence in the Red Sea, near the coast of Yemen...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Voice of America

Family of Palestinian American Journalist Demands Justice

Washington — The family of Shireen Abu Akleh on Thursday called on the U.S. to ensure a “thorough, independent, transparent investigation” into the killing of the Palestinian American journalist. Abu Akleh, a veteran news correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, was shot dead on May 11 while covering...
WASHINGTON, DC
Voice of America

UN Rights Office Renews Call for China to Release Uyghurs From Detention in Xinjiang

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office is renewing its call for China to release all Uyghurs and other Muslim communities arbitrarily deprived of their liberty in the Xinjiang region. The action follows the agency’s release of a groundbreaking report on the forced incarceration of more than a million Uyghurs and others in so-called vocational centers.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy