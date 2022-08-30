Read full article on original website
USC, UCLA kick off football seasons amid high heat, eased water rules for fans
Thousands of fans will descend on the Rose Bowl and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday as UCLA and USC begin their football seasons, and officials at both stadiums are making adjustments to help attendees cope with the heat.
Center Isaiah Miranda Includes UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 8
The Bruins will have to go up against Georgetown, Texas, USC, Oregon and others in the recruiting battle over the 7-footer.
USC vs. Rice: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The USC Trojans and the Rice Owls will face off at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for USC (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Rice struggled last year, too, ending up 4-8.
Cypress High School’s Rick Feldman named LA Chargers OC coach of the week
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players after a summer competition at Corona del Mar. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Cypress High School football coach Rick Feldman has been selected the Los Angeles Chargers Orange County Coach of the Week. The program receives $1,000 from the Los Angeles...
USC Trojans NIL: Jordan Addison, Tuli Tuipulotu sign deals with Mercedes-Benz dealership
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu announced new NIL deals Wednesday with Fletcher Jones Motorcars, a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Newport Beach, Addison and Tuipulotu each received brand new 2022 Mercedes-Benz S500s as part of the deal. Addison joins USC this season after spending the last...
Whittier, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Segerstrom High School football team will have a game with California High School - Whittier on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Segerstrom High SchoolCalifornia High School - Whittier.
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 2
It’s another big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and we invite you to visit us often for scores of the games. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone and then come back for updates and coverage after the games at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free website for Orange County.
Yorba Linda, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Orange High School football team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on September 02, 2022, 15:15:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Palos Verdes Estates, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corona Del Mar High School football team will have a game with Palos Verdes High School on September 02, 2022, 15:00:00. Corona Del Mar High SchoolPalos Verdes High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Anaheim Planning Commission approves $4 billion ocV!BE project
ANAHEIM, Calif. — While the Los Angeles Angels team, stadium and development are in limbo, the Anaheim Ducks’ ocV!BE mixed-use project around the Honda Center is in its final stages of approval. On Monday, the majority of the Anaheim Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the owner of...
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
These are the Best French Fries in California
This restaurant has been serving loaded fries in greater Los Angeles since 1951. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - Nothing beats the classic American side dish of fries, but sometimes you want something off the beaten path when you are bored with your usual fast food joint.
Concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum leaves fan knocked out
INGLEWOOD – The Daily Mail is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Chris Brown concert held Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown gig in California next to an unconscious woman one of them had just knocked out.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
The Best Neighborhoods In Orange County To Buy A Home
Between the beaches and sunny weather, Orange County is one of the most coveted places to live in the country. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
Head to North Long Beach for Coconut Honey Shrimp Musubis and Kimchi Butter Katsu Chicken
A lot of us who grew up in L.A.’s ‘hoods share a soft spot for Hawaiian food. It was what we graduated to after years of teriyaki chicken and beef plates; a cold scoop of creamy macaroni salad, served next to steamed rice, felt like the biggest upgrade in the world back then. Besides the poke invasion of Southern California that took place over the last five years, most casual Hawaiian spots have stuck to the same traditional menu, offering just-the-hits.
Suspend outdoor watering, Hermosa, Redondo, PV
Residents of Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes and Hawthorne are asked to suspend outdoor watering from September 6 to September 20 to “to ensure we all continue to have enough water for health and safety..,” according to a press release issued Wednesday, August 31, by Cal Water, the area’s water supplier.
Sonesta Irvine Debuts New Look
Three years after a name change, the Sonesta Irvine has taken the wraps off a $20 million renovation that aims to attract new travelers to the airport-area hotel along Von Karman Avenue. Public and private spaces got a makeover as part of the renovation, which also added new gathering, meeting...
