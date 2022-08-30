ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ocsportszone.com

Cypress High School’s Rick Feldman named LA Chargers OC coach of the week

Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players after a summer competition at Corona del Mar. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Cypress High School football coach Rick Feldman has been selected the Los Angeles Chargers Orange County Coach of the Week. The program receives $1,000 from the Los Angeles...
CYPRESS, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 2

It’s another big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and we invite you to visit us often for scores of the games. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone and then come back for updates and coverage after the games at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim Planning Commission approves $4 billion ocV!BE project

ANAHEIM, Calif. — While the Los Angeles Angels team, stadium and development are in limbo, the Anaheim Ducks’ ocV!BE mixed-use project around the Honda Center is in its final stages of approval. On Monday, the majority of the Anaheim Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the owner of...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum leaves fan knocked out

INGLEWOOD – The Daily Mail is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Chris Brown concert held Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown gig in California next to an unconscious woman one of them had just knocked out.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says

Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
GLENDORA, CA
LATACO

Head to North Long Beach for Coconut Honey Shrimp Musubis and Kimchi Butter Katsu Chicken

A lot of us who grew up in L.A.’s ‘hoods share a soft spot for Hawaiian food. It was what we graduated to after years of teriyaki chicken and beef plates; a cold scoop of creamy macaroni salad, served next to steamed rice, felt like the biggest upgrade in the world back then. Besides the poke invasion of Southern California that took place over the last five years, most casual Hawaiian spots have stuck to the same traditional menu, offering just-the-hits.
LONG BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Suspend outdoor watering, Hermosa, Redondo, PV

Residents of Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes and Hawthorne are asked to suspend outdoor watering from September 6 to September 20 to “to ensure we all continue to have enough water for health and safety..,” according to a press release issued Wednesday, August 31, by Cal Water, the area’s water supplier.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Sonesta Irvine Debuts New Look

Three years after a name change, the Sonesta Irvine has taken the wraps off a $20 million renovation that aims to attract new travelers to the airport-area hotel along Von Karman Avenue. Public and private spaces got a makeover as part of the renovation, which also added new gathering, meeting...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

