Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating deadly stabbing in Makiki

Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February. There's no threat to life and no nearby structures. Rainbow Warriors football hopes to rebound against Western Kentucky.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS takes 3 ambulances off road out of abundance of caution following deadly fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency Medical Services says it will be taking some of its ambulances out of service in the wake of last week’s deadly fire. EMS confirmed Friday that three other ambulances on Oahu that are the same model as the one that went up in flames have been taken off the road in an abundance of caution — not because of any detected issues.
HONOLULU, HI
Waimanalo, HI
Honolulu, HI
Waimānalo, HI
Honolulu, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

On road to recovery, paramedic injured in ambulance fire taken off ventilator

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The paramedic critically injured after an ambulance burst into flames outside of Adventist Health Castle hospital is making improvements toward recovery. A GoFundMe page for paramedic Jeff Wilkinson said he was strong enough to be taken off the ventilator Thursday afternoon. Loved ones said he was even...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Authorities urge vigilance amid rash of violent home invasions in Honolulu

Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February. There's no threat to life and no nearby structures. Rainbow Warriors football hopes to rebound against Western Kentucky.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu Fire Department nearly doubling number of drone pilots as need grows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Honolulu firefighters are training to also be drone pilots as the department looks to nearly double the amount of operators. Currently, 12 firefighters are part of that team but with the increased use for the technology, HFD wants to ensure there are more qualified pilots. HFD...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

19-year-old, vehicle found off the cliffside of Round Top Dr.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders said a 19-year-old female was taken to the hospital in serious condition after her vehicle went off the cliffside of Round Top Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the occupant was able to exit the vehicle on her own and met responders 30 […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Fatal accident on Kunia Road closes both lanes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders said a patient was found dead at the scene of a vehicle accident on Kunia Road Thursday morning. According to the Honolulu Police Department, the accident involved two vehicles and prompted a road closure from the Kunia Post Office to Kunia Camp. Roads have since been reopened but police say […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Moped rider in critical condition after being hit along Waialae Ave.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old moped rider was critically injured in a crash in the Waialae area Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., authorities said a Subaru sedan driven by a 48-year-old man was heading west on Waialae Ave. He was making a left turn at the intersection with 16th Avenue when he struck a moped heading in the opposite direction.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Community reeling from accidental Boy Scout shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island community is still reeling from the death of a Boy Scout accidentally shot by a rifle. Those familiar with scout activities say strict safety rules are in place to prevent such a tragedy. But questions are being raised on whether rules may have been broken. Big Island police said […]
HONOLULU, HI

