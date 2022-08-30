HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency Medical Services says it will be taking some of its ambulances out of service in the wake of last week’s deadly fire. EMS confirmed Friday that three other ambulances on Oahu that are the same model as the one that went up in flames have been taken off the road in an abundance of caution — not because of any detected issues.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 19 HOURS AGO