Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako

The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
HONOLULU, HI
Cheap Eats: La Casita

Cheap Eats: La Casita

Two-time world surfing champ John John Florence has launched a new line of products called Florence Marine X. The Duke's Oceanfest is coming up soon and one of the most popular events is the Red Bull Party Wave. Mark Morin, from Honolulu Beerworks, has a team entered into the competition.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund

Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaiʻi location on Maui

Hawaiʻi’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened Thursday in Kahului, Maui. The restaurant at 14 Hoʻokele St. will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The location has approximately 160 full and part-time employees. It is owned and operated by Maui resident Sean Whaley. Chick-fil-A...
KAHULUI, HI
Food & Wine

Explore Lee Anne's Wong's Best Spots in Honolulu

OG season one Top Chef star Lee Anne Wong is a Hawai'i transplant, making the leap from New York City to Oahu in 2013 before settling on Maui in 2019. For close to a decade, she's been a part of Honolulu's vibrant food scene as partner and executive chef of Koko Head Café, a popular brunch spot. Her second restaurant, Papa'aina, is at the historic Pioneer Inn in Lahaina on Maui. A frequent visitor (and voracious diner) in Hawai'i's capital, this is her highly opinionated guide to Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Okinawa Week: Pamela Young Learns The History of Okinawan Cuisine

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pamela Young learns the history of Okinawan cuisine in another edition of Mixed Plate. At the 40th Anniversary of the Okinawan Festival, guests can look forward to a variety of different dishes enjoyed in Okinawan culture. “The Okinawan sweet potato is enjoyed in many dishes. It...
HONOLULU, HI
yourmileagemayvary.net

Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
honolulumagazine.com

What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Labor Day 2022

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information. The Honolulu Zoo will be open until 4 p.m. The parks, municipal golf courses and botanical gardens will be open. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations,...
HONOLULU, HI

