LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako
The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
Your Guide to the Perfect Labor Day Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 1–7, 2022
In its 40th year, this two-day annual festival is slated to take place at the Hawai‘i Convention Center with bon dancing, andagi, arts and crafts, keiki activities and more. Click here for our comprehensive guide on what to expect, what to eat, where to park and everything in between.
Cheap Eats: La Casita
Two-time world surfing champ John John Florence has launched a new line of products called Florence Marine X. The Duke's Oceanfest is coming up soon and one of the most popular events is the Red Bull Party Wave. Mark Morin, from Honolulu Beerworks, has a team entered into the competition.
Surf boards associated with surfing icons up for auction ... all for a good cause!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf boards associated with some of the biggest names in the surfing world are up for auction. Among the items for sale at the Surf & Turf for The Pantry auction:. 5′11″ Wade Tokoro shaped by Kelly Slater and signed by the pro surfer himself.
Garlic and Ginger Festival coming to Windward Mall
Windward Mall is having its first-ever Garlic and Ginger Festival.
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaiʻi location on Maui
Hawaiʻi’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened Thursday in Kahului, Maui. The restaurant at 14 Hoʻokele St. will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The location has approximately 160 full and part-time employees. It is owned and operated by Maui resident Sean Whaley. Chick-fil-A...
How do cafes and restaurants in Hawaii keep afloat?
COVID hit businesses and restaurants hard and many were forced to shut down. So how are some of the newer restaurants staying afloat?
YWCA Oahu’s Dress for Success Program suits up women for work and life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In these tough times, all it can take is a sudden illness or accident to send someone into financial hardship. That’s what happened to Renee Imes of Kaneohe. “I may feel a little self conscious, but no more. It’s like I actually, I feel good wearing...
Explore Lee Anne's Wong's Best Spots in Honolulu
OG season one Top Chef star Lee Anne Wong is a Hawai'i transplant, making the leap from New York City to Oahu in 2013 before settling on Maui in 2019. For close to a decade, she's been a part of Honolulu's vibrant food scene as partner and executive chef of Koko Head Café, a popular brunch spot. Her second restaurant, Papa'aina, is at the historic Pioneer Inn in Lahaina on Maui. A frequent visitor (and voracious diner) in Hawai'i's capital, this is her highly opinionated guide to Honolulu.
Okinawa Week: Pamela Young Learns The History of Okinawan Cuisine
Honolulu (KHON2) – Pamela Young learns the history of Okinawan cuisine in another edition of Mixed Plate. At the 40th Anniversary of the Okinawan Festival, guests can look forward to a variety of different dishes enjoyed in Okinawan culture. “The Okinawan sweet potato is enjoyed in many dishes. It...
Parade to be held honoring Honolulu Little League World Series champions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is set to put on a huge parade to celebrate the Honolulu team on winning the 2022 Little League World Series. The parade will be held at 12 p.m. on Sept. 8. It will start at Aala Park and will run down King Street, ending...
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two aviators from Kaneohe made history in a Boeing 717. Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as pilot and first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. Mother Kamelia broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first Tongan woman to captain a...
Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Labor Day 2022
Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information. The Honolulu Zoo will be open until 4 p.m. The parks, municipal golf courses and botanical gardens will be open. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations,...
