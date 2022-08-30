Don’t Pay $730, Get the OnePlus 9 Unlocked 5G Smartphone with Hasselblad Triple Camera for $379.99 Shipped – Today Only

Akaki Kuumeri, the same person behind this one-handed PS5 DualSense controller, is back at it again, but this time, it’s a one-handed Nintendo Switch controller. This was accomplished using a special Joy-Con adapter that still lets you remove the individual controllers, while still being able to reposition them as needed. Whether it be The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this custom controller is up for the task.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO