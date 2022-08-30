Don’t Pay $730, Get the OnePlus 9 Unlocked 5G Smartphone with Hasselblad Triple Camera for $379.99 Shipped – Today Only

Read full article on original website
Don’t Pay $1920, Get an EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming 24GB GDDR6X Graphics Card for $979.99 Shipped – Today Only
The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming Graphics Card is as fast as they come, or at least for $979 shipped, today only, originally $1919.99. Aside from the 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X memory that provides 1TB/s memory bandwidth, it boasts a record-breaking 10,752 CUDA cores with 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. Product page.
Lenovo Glasses T1 Takes Augmented Reality Smartglasses to the Next Level, Here’s a Hands-On Look
First, there was the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 augmented reality smartglasses, and now, the Lenovo Glasses T1 wants to take things to the next level. Not only can they be paired to full-function USB-C-equipped Windows, Android, and MacOS devices, but they also connect with Lightning Connector-equipped iOS devices using an optional adapter. Swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms and support for custom prescription lenses ensure maximum comfort.
Leaked Video Allegedly Shows New iPhone 14 Pro Notch Configurations Menu
Apple is set to officially reveal the iPhone 14 Pro next week, and it’s no surprise that a few alleged production units have already leaked. This one appears to show us a notch configurations menu that lets users customize the pill shape on its 6.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate depending on their preference.
Don’t Pay $325, Get the Creative XP GlassCondor Pro Night Vision Binoculars with Infrared Lens for $86.95 Shipped – Today Only
SEE IN TOTAL DARKNESS - Unlike other night vision binoculars that can't give you high-quality visibility without ambient light, our goggles feature an infrared illuminator for full pitch-black vision. VIEWING SCREEN - These binoculars for hunting and security feature a 4" TFT screen with a 2x digital zoom, allowing you...
Second-Generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is World’s Lightest 16-inch Laptop Device
The first-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold made its debut two years ago, and at IFA 2022 today, the second-generation model was introduced. Featuring a 16-inch folding OLED display that is 22% larger than its predecessor, along with a 25% thinner chassis that has slimmer bezels all around for a more sleek look, including the back cover made from 100% recycled woven performance fabric.
Gamer Builds One-Handed Nintendo Switch Controller Using Custom 3D-Printed Adapter
Akaki Kuumeri, the same person behind this one-handed PS5 DualSense controller, is back at it again, but this time, it’s a one-handed Nintendo Switch controller. This was accomplished using a special Joy-Con adapter that still lets you remove the individual controllers, while still being able to reposition them as needed. Whether it be The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this custom controller is up for the task.
LG MoodUP Refrigerator Wants to Make Your Day Brighter with Color-Changing LED Doors That Play Music
Unveiled at IFA 2022 in Berlin today, the LG MoodUP refrigerator wants to make your day brighter, literally, with color-changing LED doors that can play music using its built-in Bluetooth speaker. When paired with the LG ThinQ app, users can select from 22 colors for the upper door panel and 19 colors for the lower.
Researchers Create Sustainable Battery with Crab Shells That Remains 99.7% Efficient after 400-Hours
Researchers have been exploring alternatives to the standard lithium-ion battery since their production involves many not so eco-friendly chemicals, and so they turned to crab shells. These new batteries are made from a product derived from crustacean shells capable of storing energy. The shells of crabs, shrimps, lobsters and other crustaceans are made of cells that contain chitin.
