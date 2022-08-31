'A Strong Father Figure Is Needed!' Vivica A. Fox Puts Nick Cannon On Blast After Baby #10 Announcement

MEGA

Vivica A. Fox didn't hold back while addressing the news that Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child this year, Radar has learned .

The Wild 'n Out host will soon be welcoming his third baby with Brittany Bell . Meanwhile, Cannon is also growing his family with Abby De La Rosa , who is due in October 2022. De La Rosa and Cannon currently share twin boys.

During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens , the Two Can Play That Game actress expressed her concerns, pointing out that although he may be very equipped to handle the costs — she thinks his decisions could have consequences.

"I don't like it," Fox said. "Y'all can be like, 'It's cause he got money, this, that, and the third.' But the foundation of Black families, especially a strong father figure is needed. This isn't a good representation of it … in my opinion."

Claudia Jordan said that she agreed with Fox, for the most part, pointing out that Cannon is a "great" and "successful" entertainment mogul before resonating with her co-host's sentiments.

"We go in on people like Future and not to say that he's the same but at the end of the day … Nick Cannon has an empire . So, do you have time for all of these kids?" she questioned.

Fox said showing up for photo shoots and providing a check is a start, highlighting there are a lot more responsibilities and unpredictable moments that come with parenthood.

Cannon previously defended having kids with multiple women in an interview with Men's Health, doubling down that he is a very present and active father — which the women in his life have said as well.

"Contrary to popular belief , I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he told the publication, saying he often has the freedom to set his schedule and rearrange obligations if need be.

Over the summer, the Nickelodeon alum welcomed his eighth child, Legendary , who is his first child with Bre Tiesi .

Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe , 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey and was the proud father of late son Zen with Alyssa Scott , who sadly died of a brain tumor.