Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO