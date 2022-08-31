Read full article on original website
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
JAY-Z Says He Slightly 'Cheated' With His One Take 'GOD DID' Verse
JAY-Z has admitted he didn’t quite do his verse on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID” in one take, revealing that he practiced it a couple of times before hitting the booth. Earlier this week, Hov’s longtime engineer Young Guru said the Marcy legend spit his almost four-minute verse for DJ Khaled’s new album in a single go. Despite their long history of working together, Guru explained he’d never seen anything like it before.
JAY-Z Wants A ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Remix: ‘That Record Is So Hard’
JAY-Z might have more bars for DJ Khaled on the way following his almost four-minute verse on “GOD DID.”. Hov took part in a Twitter Spaces on Wednesday (August 31) alongside Khaled, Roc Nation’s Lenny S and other music industry figures. During the conversation, Genius‘ Rob Markman asked JAY-Z if he had any other favorite songs off the GOD DID album, which prompted him to suggest a remix of the Jadakiss-helmed “JADAKISS INTERLUDE.”
Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In 10x NBA All-Star
According to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports,"Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics". Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Chris Rock Called Out By Nicole Simpson’s Family For Comparing Her Murder Scene To The Oscars
Chris Rock has been called out by Nicole Brown Simpson’s family after making a distasteful joke comparing her 1994 murder to him returning to the Oscars after being slapped by Will Smith’s slap last year. Rock made the joke at a recent show in Phoenix, where he said...
Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance
Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
Trae Tha Truth Caught Kicking & Punching Z-Ro In Newly Surfaced Video
Houston, TX – A video of Trae Tha Truth kicking and punching former (Assholes By Nature) ABN partner and cousin Z-Ro has surfaced online. In a new clip shared by TMZ Hip Hop on Friday (September 2), Trae Tha Truth is shown attacking Z-Ro along with four others. At one point, it looks like one of Trae’s friends snatches Z-Ro’s gold chain.
Questlove Calls Out Tennis Commentators After They Mistake Dionne Warwick For Gladys Knight
New York, NY – Questlove has let it be known he’s not impressed with some of the commentary at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament. On Wednesday night (August 31), Serena Williams faced off against Anett Kontaveit at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Shortly after...
Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Dance Tutorial Leaves Yung Miami In Tears
Diddy’s new dance moves for his latest single, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, have Yung Miami crying in laughter at the mogul. On Tuesday (August 30), Diddy shared a tutorial of the new dance on his Instagram page and the City Girl headed to the comment section to leave her two cents on the routine. The moves featured Diddy moving his body to left then right before going backward and forward.
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Steph Curry Gets A Big Congratulations From LeBron James
It is great enough to be an NBA superstar, let alone one who has won two regular season MVPs, four world championships, and a Finals MVP award as the Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry has. But it’s an entirely different animal when one also becomes an inspiration and a...
Drake & Gucci Mane Were 'Close' To Releasing Joint Mixtape, Says DJ Drama
Drake and Gucci Mane’s joint mixtape was “close” to happening, according to DJ Drama. The Gangsta Grillz honcho shed light on the rumored project during a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, explaining he was responsible for connecting Guwop and Drizzy in the first place.
Rick Ross Recalls Babysitting NBA YoungBoy’s Tiger Until It Was ‘Too Scary’ To Feed
Rick Ross has opened up about what it was like pet sitting NBA YoungBoy‘s tiger while the Baton Rouge rapper was away, and apparently, things got a little hairy. Rozay was a guest on Jake Paul’s BS podcast, where he spoke on a lot of different topics, but one story in particular heard him recall the time Meek Mill decided to bring YoungBoy and his tiger cub over to his house — which he refers to as “the Promised Land.”
What 2Pac Was Really Like In The Studio: A Deep Dive
HIPHOPDX – 2Pac’s creative process is explored in the latest episode of HipHopDX’s “Deep Dive” YouTube series — watch it below. The 17-minute video sheds light on what ‘Pac — who remains a beloved and fascinating figure more than 25 years after his death — was really like in the studio, as told by some of his closest collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, E-40, DJ Quik and Warren G.
YG Reveals 'I Got Issues' Album Release Date & Death Row-Inspired Cover Art
YG has revealed the title, release date and cover art for his new album I Got Issues. The Compton-bred rapper shared the all-important details on Instagram on Thursday (September 1), announcing the project will arrive on September 30 via Def Jam. The album cover depicts YG striking a menacing pose...
Kanye West Continues Kid Cudi Slander While Pronouncing adidas CEO ‘Dead‘
Kanye West is keeping his foot on Kid Cudi‘s neck. In an Instagram post on Thursday (September 1), Kanye took another shoot at his “Erase Me” collaborator via a mock New York Times newspaper cover declaring adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted “dead at 60” amid his war with the German sports giant.
Drake & The Weeknd Have Been Rejecting Tory Lanez Collaboration Requests 'For Years'
Drake and The Weeknd are on a lot of artists bucket lists as far as features go, including Tory Lanez who has revealed he’s been sending the pair tracks for years to no avail. On Tuesday (August 30), the embattled rapper was answering fan questions on Twitter when one...
Kendrick Lamar Releases ‘We Cry Together’ Short Film
Kendrick Lamar has turned his tumultuous track “We Cry Together” into a short film — check it out below. K. Dot’s latest music video from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers arrives after actor Taylour Paige teased the visual back in May. Kendrick had also premiered the short film at the Laemmle Royal Theater in L.A. back in June.
