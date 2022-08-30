ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BARCStoberfast to fundraise for animals, debut new dog-consumable beer

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- The 18th annual BARCStoberfest will kick off at Patterson Park on Oct. 29, according to BARCS staff.

There will be fundraising for furry friends and fun, such as the "Howl-O-Ween" pet costume contest and the "Treats or Treats" trick-or-treating game for kids.

The festival aims to raise $350,000 to help more than 10,000 homeless animals. It will start in the morning with a 5K race and one-mile walk, event staff said.

That figure accounts for more than 10% of BARCS' operating budget, according to BARCS staff.

Participants and their pets will line up for the race at 9 a.m., event staff said.

The entry fee for the race and walk is $50 and can be paid for out of pocket or through crowdfunding, according to BARCS staff..

Participants will receive a 2022 T-shirt, doggy bandana, and a Charm City Run numbered bib, event staff said.

There will be live entertainment and craft drinks available to festival attendees as well as food trucks and face painters, according to BARCS staff. Also, a new dog-consumable beer will make its exclusive debut at the festival.

Festival attendees can enjoy a picnic-like atmosphere that is BYOB, or rather bring your own blanket. These blankets can be left behind as donations to the animal shelter, event staff said.

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

