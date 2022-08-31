Read full article on original website
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team takes down largest black-market marijuana operation
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team and the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) have taken down the largest black-market marijuana operation this year. Early yesterday morning, both teams searched a property on Carberry Creek Road near Applegate Lake in Jacksonville. On the property...
KTVL
JCSO SWAT team busts drug trafficking organization; potential forced labor trafficking
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Wednesday morning, Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to a black-market cannabis growing and processing facility, on the 6000 block of Carberry Creek Road near Applegate Lake in Rural Jacksonville, to assist Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team detectives in servicing a search warrant. Homeland Security Investigations assisted due to concerns of forced labor trafficking and substandard living conditions.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ID THEFT, COMPUTER CRIMES
A Roseburg man was jailed on identity theft and computer crime charges by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. 38-year old Christopher Page was contacted in the 400 block of Northwest Cecil Avenue. Page was detained for allegedly using a victim’s credit cards at two businesses in Roseburg. Charges included two counts each of unauthorized use of a credit card, identity theft, second-degree attempted theft and computer crime. Page was released later in the day.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged harassment incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just after 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of James Wall allegedly punching a random male while the victim was pumping gas at a business in the 3100 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The 38-year old was charged with harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and for a parole violation. Wall was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BUS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged incident on a school bus Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 3:20 p.m.38-year old Amber Edwards allegedly got onto a school bus near the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Godeck Avenue to argue with the bus driver and refused to leave.
KDRV
45 tons of processed marijuana result of Josephine County search warrants
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A find of 45 tons of processed marijuana is the result today of search warrants in Josephine County. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says yesterday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed four search warrants along Rockydale Road for illegal marijuana grow sites. It says...
Klamath Falls News
Two dead following murder-suicide
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive.
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
KTVL
Police: Klamath falls man kills woman, dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
KLAMATH FALLS — A 41-year-old Klamath Falls woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound with a 63-year-old man who was also found deceased from a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5:55 pm, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
KTVL
Sheriff: Dean Creek fire started by people experiencing homelessness
CENTRAL POINT — Investigators looking into the cause of a fire on Sunday, Aug. 28 are saying the blaze, which burned four acres on the Bear Creek Greenway at Dean Creek Road, was caused by people experiencing homelessness who were camping in the area. Jackson County Fire District 3...
KDRV
BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED ON ASSAULT AND BURGLARY CHARGES
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed on assault and burglary charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday. A DCSO report said at 4:45 a.m. a victim said that 43-year old Christopher Jones, who is known to her, entered her house in the 200 block of Southwest Briggs Drive, through a window, and started an altercation. Jones allegedly pushed the victim and punched her on the side of the head.
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 42 near milepost 75. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR DUII CHARGES
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged DUII related incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at 4:30 a.m. officers were handling an incident in the 2700 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. The 38-year old arrived to pick up someone involved. He was visibly impaired and partially performed standard field sobriety tests. He was arrested and allegedly refused a breath test at the jail. A search warrant was applied for then granted, for his blood alcohol content.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING METH TO POLICE STATION
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to the police station. A Roseburg Police report said Friday at 11:45 a.m. the 32-year old went to the Public Safety Center to retrieve some property being held for safekeeping. A violation amount of meth was allegedly located in his backpack. He was cited and released.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 42 Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 31
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 75. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton (23) of Roseburg, struck a pedestrian, Laura Pennington (59) of Roseburg, who was in the lane of travel. Pennington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Singleton was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Winston Police Department, Douglas County ADAPT Mobile Crisis Unit and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENTS CITED FOR ALLEGED DOG PROBLEM AT DUCK POND
Two transients were cited for an alleged dog problem incident in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. officers approached the pair at their camp at the duck pond to post it for cleaning. They were approached by two adult pit bulls and a pit bull puppy. All three dogs were not on a leash.
