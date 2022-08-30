Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Forest County Potawatomi Community Center celebrates one year of serving the area
"I love my job," said Mark Daniels Jr. Mark Daniels Jr. has been with the Forest County Potawatomi Community Center since it opened nearly one year ago. He is happy to give back to his community through his passion for boxing and helping people achieve their physical goals like patron Marissa Glinski.
WJFW-TV
10 baby snapping turtles brought in to the Northwoods Wildlife Center
MINOCQUA (WJFW) - 10 baby snapping turtles were recently brought in to the Northwoods Wildlife Center in Minocqua. As well as the turtles, 41 unhatched eggs were brought to them as well. On the Northwoods Wildlife Center's Facebook page, they said that an excavator accidentally dug them up, before bringing...
WJFW-TV
Crandon School District Teachers 9-2-22
Crandon School District feeling relieved after filling all full-time teaching positions. CRANDON- Barbara Augustine looks forward to going to school, but not as a student. Augustine…
WJFW-TV
Groceries taken home for crash victim by a first responder
MERRILL (WJFW) - After responding to the scene of a car accident on Wednesday, Firefighter/Paramedic John Kraegenbrink, helped out a the victim in more ways than one. One of the drivers involved had to be taken to the hospital, so Kraegenbrink took their groceries home for them to prevent them from spoiling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
Multiple agencies help arrest northern Wisconsin man for making threats involving firearms
LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – Three different sheriff’s offices in northern Wisconsin, along with other local agencies, assisted in arresting a man from Lake Tomahawk. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:50 p.m., a State Search Warrant and Arrest Warrant was executed at a residence in the Town of Lake Tomahawk. The warrant was for 76-year-old Douglas Crow.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Girls Swimming Dominates Again
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- High school swimming and diving season is in full force here in northern Wisconsin. It was an absolute dominant performance from Rhinelander. They ended up winning this big by an official score of 120-50, winning every event, sweeping the meet. Some of the top performers for the...
UPMATTERS
Family offering reward for heirloom lost in northern Wisconsin
BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is hoping to get information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding...
WJFW-TV
Merrill orchard is kicking off its harvest season
A Northwoods orchard is preparing for its busiest season of the year. Helene's Hilltop Orchard in Merrill is kicking off its harvest season with its "Fall preview weekend" on Saturday. This weekend they will have its outdoor wine bar open with the orchards honey crisp wine, picked apples for sale,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV
Partnering to share the history of settlers along Clear, Mud, and Stone Lakes
MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WJFW) - The Manitowish Waters Historical Society and the North Lakeland Discovery Center participate in a summer long partnership on the Manitowish chain. On one of their boat tours, they share history with hundreds of visitors on their Clear, Mud, and Stone Lakes tour. “I think it’s...
WJFW-TV
Theaters to offer $3 tickets on Saturday
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Across the country on Saturday, movie tickets are set to be a little cheaper for movie goers as a way to incentivize seeing the latest films in person. Large chains including AMC and Regal will discount prices to $3 a ticket as well as a few local...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander falls to Ashland in football
RHINELANDER, Wisc, (WJFW) - Ashland High School traveled to Rhinelander to take on the Hodags at Mike Webster Stadium. During the first quarter the Ashland Oredockers scored the first touchdown from the 20-yard line. The team made its two point conversion and the Oredockers were up 8-0. In the second...
WJFW-TV
Major road project to be completed before fall ride
TOMAHAWK - The city of Tomahawk is one step closer to completing a major road construction project before its annual fall ride. Tomahawk is planning on paving West Somo Avenue on Friday. Over the summer the city replaced water main and storm drains from South Tomahawk Avenue to West Somo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Girls Tennis Sweeps Phillips 7-0
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's girls tennis team hosted Phillips today and if you blinked, you missed it. The Hodags won that match 7-0 and did it in quick and impressive fashion. The girls swept early to get the doubles point, with the number one team of Paige Oleinik and Taylor...
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk's Cinderella Season Sparked by Norwegian Kicker
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Football. One of America's most popular customs. A sport known worldwide for being as American as apple pie. Professionally, the NFL has fewer foreign athletes compared to the NBA, NHL, MLB or MLS. However, Tomahawk High School have found themselves combining an American tradition with a foreign...
WJFW-TV
Unity Scores 35 Before Weather Delay Against Rib Lake/Prentice
PRENTICE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rib Lake/Prentice and Unity squared off Friday night. Rib Lake/Prentice came into this matchup 0-2 on the year while Unity was 1-1. After some great rushing from both teams, Unity came out with the win 35-0 after a weather delay forced the game to be called. Unity...
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Remains Undefeated After Weather Delay Win
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Tomahawk has had a Cinderella-like start to their season, upsetting Rhinelander in Week 1 and beating Lakeland Union for the first time since 2003 in Week 2. Now, Cinderella is still dancing as they beat Northland Pines 21-3 after a weather delay forced the game to...
WJFW-TV
Fans return to World Championships Off-Road Racing
CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - Its one of the biggest weekends of the year for Forest County. Labor Day weekend marks the 53rd annual World Championships Off-Road Racing. Tens of thousands of people come to the international raceway every year, and this year is no different. Jax Zizzo was at the races today for the first time and was excited to soak up the atmosphere of each day at the track.
Comments / 0