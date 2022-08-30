MERRILL (WJFW) - After responding to the scene of a car accident on Wednesday, Firefighter/Paramedic John Kraegenbrink, helped out a the victim in more ways than one. One of the drivers involved had to be taken to the hospital, so Kraegenbrink took their groceries home for them to prevent them from spoiling.

MERRILL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO