PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dunkin' is showing its appreciation for teachers as they head back to school.

On Thursday, teachers can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin' locations in the Philly area.

Company representatives say it's a way to thank teachers who are invaluable in our communities by helping to provide students with the means for a better future.