US 103.1

Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan

While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
WILX-TV

US fines Waterford business $10M for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Two companies based out of Waterford, Mich. have had. As a result of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, modern cars and trucks emit less pollution than older vehicles. Engine manufacturers are required to meet these standards, carefully calibrating their engines and installing sophisticated emissions control systems. However, it’s possible to buy after-market devices to get around these systems.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
1470 WFNT

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

You’d Swear This House in Saginaw is the One From ‘Home Alone’

Talk about a doppelganger. You'd swear this home recently listed for sale in Saginaw belongs to the McCallister family from 'Home Alone.'. Wait a second. Take a look at the picture above. (And then check out the pics below.) This home on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw went on the market roughly 90 days ago according to the Zillow listing. That puts us at about the beginning of the summer of 2022, give or take, right? But the photo shows a large front yard covered with a thin layer of snow. Clearly, this photo wasn't taken in June.
SAGINAW, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ford invites Mustang owners to ‘Stampede’ in Downtown Detroit

FERNDALE, Mich. – It’s been almost four years since the last Auto Show was held in Detroit, and now it’s finally back this month with the luxury of nice Michigan September weather. Imagine more than 1000 Ford Mustangs making their way from the Ford World Headquarters to...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Ferrari From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Now on Display at Henry Ford

A bit of 80s pop culture has landed in Dearborn. The infamous Ferrari used in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is now on Display at the Henry Ford Museum. The car you saw in the 1986 film was not really a Ferrari. Three replicas were constructed for the movie. The producers thought better of destroying an actual Ferrari, valued at approximately $100,000. Two of the replicas were used for the close-up shots in the movie, while the third car - known as the 'hero car' was used for wide shots and the stunt scenes.
DEARBORN, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

