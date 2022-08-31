Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Dangerous Lake Michigan Conditions Reported Going Into Labor Day Weekend North of Muskegon
Labor Day weekend is finally here, and it usually is the signal for the last summer hurrahs we may want to throw. We want to get out and enjoy the warmth of summer while the pools and lakes are still tolerable here in Michigan. But, if you're planning to back...
Major Michigan Work Zones Remaining Active Over Labor Day Weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is pausing its work and relaxing travel restrictions on more than half of its projects statewide over this long Labor Day Weekend in an effort to boost safety and lessen congestion, but most of the state's major construction zones will remain in place. From...
WILX-TV
US fines Waterford business $10M for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Two companies based out of Waterford, Mich. have had. As a result of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, modern cars and trucks emit less pollution than older vehicles. Engine manufacturers are required to meet these standards, carefully calibrating their engines and installing sophisticated emissions control systems. However, it’s possible to buy after-market devices to get around these systems.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
You’d Swear This House in Saginaw is the One From ‘Home Alone’
Talk about a doppelganger. You'd swear this home recently listed for sale in Saginaw belongs to the McCallister family from 'Home Alone.'. Wait a second. Take a look at the picture above. (And then check out the pics below.) This home on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw went on the market roughly 90 days ago according to the Zillow listing. That puts us at about the beginning of the summer of 2022, give or take, right? But the photo shows a large front yard covered with a thin layer of snow. Clearly, this photo wasn't taken in June.
Hate Long Lines at the Mackinac Bridge: Blame Credit Card Users?
If you've ever attempted to cross the Mackinac Bridge on a busy weekend in the summer, you'll remember the very long lines that drivers often have to deal with to pay the toll to cross between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Maybe that fact would cause you to give the...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ford invites Mustang owners to ‘Stampede’ in Downtown Detroit
FERNDALE, Mich. – It’s been almost four years since the last Auto Show was held in Detroit, and now it’s finally back this month with the luxury of nice Michigan September weather. Imagine more than 1000 Ford Mustangs making their way from the Ford World Headquarters to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What inspectors found during follow-up safety inspection of Belle Isle giant slide
DETROIT – The Belle Isle giant slide made international headlines after riders were seen going airborne on the way down, but why was it allowed to open when it posed an apparent safety risk?. The viral videos of the giant slide, which is operated by the Michigan Department of...
Detroit’s First-Ever Fatal Car Accident Happened 120 Yrs Ago Today
It's hard to imagine a time when every road in Michigan was nothing more than dirt or brick. A time when people were traveling only by horse-drawn carriage or the world's first automobiles. The year was 1902 when Detroit witnessed its first fatal automobile accident. It was an accident involving...
You’ll Find Michigan’s Most Expensive Homes in These Top 10 Cities
There's no doubt that the housing market in not only Michigan, but the entire country has been off the rails over the past few years. Prices have been high, and inventory low in many areas making house hunting a bit of a task at times. Those Michiganders looking to change...
Ferrari From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Now on Display at Henry Ford
A bit of 80s pop culture has landed in Dearborn. The infamous Ferrari used in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is now on Display at the Henry Ford Museum. The car you saw in the 1986 film was not really a Ferrari. Three replicas were constructed for the movie. The producers thought better of destroying an actual Ferrari, valued at approximately $100,000. Two of the replicas were used for the close-up shots in the movie, while the third car - known as the 'hero car' was used for wide shots and the stunt scenes.
A former Michigan GOP legislator denounces her ‘extreme’ party, and more top Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
‘Michigan’s secret weapon:’ U.P. business is missing link in semiconductor solution
In just a couple years “chips,” “semiconductors” and “polysilicon” have entered the everyday lexicon. One company tucked in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been tinkering with the microscopic electrical connections that make our cars, phones and TVs work for more than 50 years. Calumet...
