‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Argues With Kody Defending Christine — ‘There’s an Unfairness in Plural Marriage’

In the recent sneak preview for the premiere episode of Sister Wives Season 17, Robyn Brown tries to help her husband, Kody Brown, with his marriage to Christine Brown . In the clip, she shocks audiences by defending Christine and telling Kody how to save his marriage. She even acknowledges how unfair plural marriage can be.

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Robyn believes that her sister wife Christine needs a break from Kody

In the preview (via Us Weekly ), Robyn and Kody sit down and discuss what to do about his crumbling marriage to Christine. Last season, Christine set a boundary with Kody. She said he was no longer allowed to stay in her bedroom since they were no longer intimate with each other.

Kody, who has been spending most of his time at Robyn’s house anyways, doesn’t think it’s fair that he’s getting booted to the couch. Unexpectedly, Robyn begins defending Christine . “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling,” she tells the cameras.

“Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn says regarding Christine. She believes Kody should stay at Christine’s house, regardless of where he sleeps, to show he’s committed to fixing their marriage. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around. He should be there. Present,” She tells the cameras.

Kody feels like Christine is ‘playing a game’ by kicking him out

However, Kody isn’t willing to listen to his fourth wife’s perspective on his failing marriage to Christine . “I don’t want to be sexist here. But why does the guy have to sleep on the couch? It’s his room, too,” Kody tells the camera.

“What’s the point of staying the night here? I’ve got no place to shower. It’s the walk of shame. I’m not going to do it,” says the Sister Wives star.

After Robyn suggests he sucks it up and sleeps on Christine’s couch, he immediately shuts down the idea. “I hate the idea because, first of all, it gives Christine power over where I sleep. I’ve done this.

Janelle has tried kicking me out. Robyn’s tried kicking me out. Meri did it all of the time. That’s a game. To me, that’s a game. I don’t want to play that game. I’m not going to play that game.”

‘Sister Wife’ star Robyn defends Christine

Robyn suggests to Kody to ride it out and don’t make any rash decisions. “She might just be in a weird spot right now,” she says in the Sister Wives clip.

“I feel like there’s an unfairness in plural marriage. Where if a husband is having a problem with one wife, he’s going to somebody else’s house. That wife that he’s having a problem with is alone. She doesn’t have somebody else,” Robyn tells the cameras.

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

In the clip, Robyn advises Kody to sleep at her home, even if it’s on the couch, to show that he still cares. “If I were you, I would stay in the house. Even if you’re not in the room, stay in the house.”

Many Sister Wives fans are surprised that Robyn so quickly ran to Christine’s defense. Fans will have to tune in to Sister Wives Season 17 to find out what happens next with the Brown family .

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, September 11, at 10 pm EST on TLC.

