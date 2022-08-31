Read full article on original website
Telluride: With ‘Women Talking,’ Sarah Polley Brings ‘Fierce’ Lessons to Screen
When Sarah Polley was in her 20s, just starting to direct short films, she got lots of advice from female directors she worked with as an actor, like Kathryn Bigelow, Audrey Wells and Isabel Coixet. “These women grabbed onto me and said, ‘You’re doing it, and here’s how fierce you’re going to have to be,'” Polley said, speaking at her Telluride Film Festival silver medallion tribute Friday night, ahead of the first public screening of her new film, Women Talking. “Kathryn Bigelow said, ‘You have to be like a dog with a bone, and everyone’s going to try to take...
Food For Thought: 11 of the Best Movies About Cannibalism
Since the days of Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal, cannibalism has often served as a metaphor for bigger overarching themes that explore society and the human psyche. It’s true: there’s something fascinating about cannibals, serial killers, and other folks of highly taboo practices. That’s why there are so goddamn many true crime podcasts and why shows like Dexter, Criminal Minds, and Hannibal are so popular. Killers are one thing, though, and cannibals are another. The genre of “Cannibal Film” is unsurprisingly plagued with controversy, with many of the films about this subject matter being condemned—or outright banned—for their brutality and their scandalous subject matter. It’s not always somber-toned blood and guts, however, since some films have dodged the usual expectations that one would understandingly have about cannibal movies, and Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bones & All, is looking to be yet another of a long line of unique explorations of the subject. If you’re looking to dive into films about the most ravenous of appetites, then cozy in, grab some fava beans and a nice chianti, and get ready for 11 of the most interesting films on cannibalism. Believe it or not, there’s something here for everybody.
The Best New Movies and Shows on Disney+ in September 2022
I hope you’re ready for a busy viewing month, Disney+ fans, because there’s a ton of exciting stuff on the docket this September! In addition to the ongoing adventures of She-Hulk, September will finally reunite us with old friends (like Cassian Andor) and old foes (those pesky Sanderson Sisters). September 8 is Disney+ Day, which will be an especially busy day for new releases on the platform. We know it can be a little stressful to wade through so much new content, so we hope these seven picks will help you get started. Happy watching, and may your lattes be as pumpkin spiced as you wish.
Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland Are Unlikely Friends in First 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Images
Coming off the announcement that the upcoming Stephen King adaptation will drop on Netflix this October, the streamer has released first-look images for Mr. Harrigan's Phone. The film is based on a novella of the same name by King that was featured in his recent collection If It Bleeds, and tells the story of a young boy who stays in touch with an older recluse he befriended in life from beyond the grave via iPhone. Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland will appear in the leading roles, while Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O’Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy, and Peggy J. Scott round out the rest of the cast. Mr. Harrigan's Phone is written and directed by The Highwaymen and The Little Things director John Lee Hancock.
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
How 'Silver Linings Playbook' Made Me Feel Represented
It's been almost 10 years since the original release of Silver Linings Playbook, and the considerate depictions of mental illness are still just as relevant today. The film follows Patrizio (Pat), sensitively portrayed by Bradley Cooper, as he looks to lead a normal life despite his struggles with bipolar disorder. When recently rewatching the 2012 film, I found myself connecting with the storyline much more than I had upon my first viewing. That's because since then, I have been given my own diagnosis of bipolar disorder.
Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter Join World War II Drama 'One Life'
You don’t need to be a film buff to know that the movie world can’t get enough of World War II stories. Considering that the Historical event touched the lives of so many people, it’s not surprising that we’ve still got plenty of untold stories that often pop up from every angle. This time, the war drama One Life will tell the true story of a British man who managed to save hundreds of children as the Nazis started to take over Czechoslovakia, as Deadline reveals.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Writer Michael Waldron Reveals Post Credit Scene Originally Included Reed Richards
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a gift that keeps on giving with each rewatch. The Sam Raimi-directed movie is full of Easter eggs, callbacks, high-profile cameos, and numerous pop culture references, and a treasure trove for eagle-eyed fans. Now that the movie has become a cornerstone for...
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
New 'Hellraiser' Images Introduce Jamie Clayton's Pinhead and Other Horrors
Night House director David Bruckner is ready to unleash hell! New images of Hulu’s reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 film Hellraiser reveal Bruckner’s interpretation of the iconic horror franchise, and even introduce a brand new Cenobite to Pinhead’s ranks. The filmmaker behind the 2020 Rebecca Hall-starring...
How to Watch 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': Is the Regina Hal Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
When it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul blew audiences away. This mockumentary tells the story of a pastor and his wife who are trying to rebuild their congregation after a scandal nearly broke their sacred, god-fearing image. Taking jabs at the ways money and fame have taken over religion to create megachurches where congregations more closely resemble sports fans rather than believers, this comedy packs a punch.
10 Best 'Batman: The Animated Series' Episodes According to IMDb
From the dark deco rooftops and crime-ridden streets of Gotham, Batman: The Animated Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary, first airing on September 5th, 1992! This iconic animated series boasts a 9.0 rating on IMDb and is featured at #22 on it's Top Rated TV Show list. This fan-favorite earned its place by telling concise stories through sympathetic heroes and villains ripe with tragedy, even creating new characters and origin stories that have become staples in the larger DC fandom.
'Medieval': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
For the longest time epic, historical movies were reduced to mere sword fights, with little depth but in recent times there has been an awakening of sorts to films that take us back in time and give us a fair idea of how far the human civilization has come. They paint a gritty picture of times past when men lived and died by the sword. An era replete with sweeping scenery, palace intrigue, and ample romance would always make for great viewing.
Family Competition Crosses the Line in 'The Estate' Trailer
It is undeniably human that remembering to call one’s unpleasant, grouchy but wealthy relative often goes hand in hand with needing financial aid. It’s sad but true that we are impelled to be nicer to people we need help from. This is precisely what the upcoming comedy movie The Estate explores with its premise. The film’s recently released trailer showcases a scheming family going at each other’s throats in order to be the ones to inherit a dying wealthy member’s estate.
'See' Season 3 Clip Shows Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss Meeting Baby Wolffe [Exclusive]
Following an explosive Season 3 premiere that brought viewers back into the universe of. , Collider can exclusively reveal a clip ahead of the show's second episode that drops a bombshell on Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) regarding his family. The return of the series has brought danger and terror into his world as the Trivantians look to perfect an explosive new weapon that would allow them to crush cities and armies in an instant. When he rushes back to warn his family of the danger, however, he realizes that he has one more member to worry about amidst the chaos.
'She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga Shares the Thirst Trap That Her Character Sent to Wong
If you watched this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, you know that the Marvel series went all out on comedy, bringing some fan-favorite characters to put them in situations we would never imagine before. One of the laugh-out-loud moments of the episode was Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) trying desperately to get Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to testify for her client Emil Blonsky AKA the Abomination (Tim Roth) at a critical time.
‘Greed’: The Recut Masterpiece That Became a Victim of Its Own Ambition
The tale of Greed is one of the most tragic in cinema. The passion project of director Erich von Stroheim, the film served as an adaptation of the novel "McTeague" by Frank Norris, a book that Greed’s poster proclaimed as the “Great American Novel." The film was incredibly faithful to its source material, with the script running upwards of 300 pages. Despite concerns about its length and dour subject matter, MGM gave the go-ahead to start filming, with a producer later stating that they “thought they could control him when the time comes." It’s a statement that haunted them when von Stroheim returned several months later with a nine-hour film that ended with the bleakest final scene of any film at that point in history. While von Stroheim was able to cut this in half while still retaining his creative freedom, MGM eventually took control of the film and cut it down to just over two hours. It received negative reviews upon release and was utterly disowned by von Stroheim, but has since been re-evaluated as a pioneering work of cinema. But as masterful as the recut version is, it’s impossible to watch Greed and not imagine what could have been.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 1 Recap: Can You Go Home Again?
“Nothing is evil in the beginning.” Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with this assurance, intoned in the dark by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Set during the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies, this eight-episode series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and their appendices explores the beginnings of Galadriel, Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Sauron himself — though for these immortal beings, that “beginning” may be centuries in the making. In this first episode, we are welcomed back to Middle-earth and introduced to a sprawling collection of characters, locations, and beasties both new and familiar.
'She-Hulk': Megan Thee Stallion Talks Her MCU Debut
Marvel fans around the world are currently in the heart of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The procedural comedy just debuted its third episode this week which centered around multiple huge cameos. Arguably the biggest wasn’t even from the pages of Marvel Comics at all. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her hilarious MCU debut and now Marvel Studios has released a behind-the-scenes look at how they pulled it off.
‘House of the Dragon’: Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Departs Series
We have only just returned to Westeros in the past couple of weeks, but there has already been a major shake-up behind the scenes of the newly launched hit series, House of the Dragon. It has been announced that the co-showrunner and director of the fantasy HBO series, Miguel Sapochnik, has stepped down from his role on the show per The Hollywood Reporter.
