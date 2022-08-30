Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Cross Country Hungry To Build On Success
WINONA LAKE - Grace’s cross country team enters the 2022 campaign with high hopes and tremendous talent. The men’s and women’s squads have made their mark at the national level in recent years under fourth-year head coach Jake Poyner. The two teams swept the NCCAA national championships last year and went on to excel at the NAIA race.
Times-Union Newspaper
Goshen Holds Off Wawasee In Rivalry Game
SYRACUSE — Wawasee seized the momentum in the second half of a Northern Lakes Conference football game Friday, Sept. 2 at Warrior Stadium. The Warriors trailed Goshen 14-0 at halftime and roared back to within 21-18 in the second half before falling 28-18. Wawasee fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the NLC while Goshen moved to 1-2 and 1-0 and took the traveling War-Hawk Trophy.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tiger Gridders Put On 70-0 Clinic For Youth Grid Guests
WARSAW – The future of Tiger football, in the form of a halftime parade Friday night among the three levels of the Young Tiger football organization’s 8-, 10-, and 12-year-old groups, was apropos for Warsaw’s Northern Lakes Conference opening 70-0 win over the Plymouth Rockies at Fisher Field.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/01
GOSHEN – Warsaw remains undefeated in the Northern Lakes Conference after defeating Goshen on the road Thursday, winning 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-8). The Tigers are now 9-3 this fall, 2-0 in the NLC. History was made in the match as senior Avery Hales dished out assist number 3,000 for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Chip Shots: Dr. Seuss Trees, NLCs, NFTs, Bees...
I’ll share my view of my Sunday morning composition of this column (last Sunday, again? guilty). Did you notice Dr. Seuss-looking trunks two of my evergreens (thanks to the fine work of the home’s original owners)? I’ll also share my view of the 2022 high school football polls.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tippy Valley Cruises Past Peru In Three Rivers Opener
AKRON – It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings won’t be complaining about much after stomping on Three Rivers Conference foe Peru 41-22 in the team’s conference opener. The Vikings are still undefeated this season at 3-0, and open up TRC play at 1-0. The game featured five touchdowns, three turnovers, double-digit penalties and two fourth down conversions, all in the first quarter. The fireworks started immediately when Peru’s Alex Smithers took the opening kickoff 75 yards to the house. Just fourteen seconds into the game, Valley found itself down a score.
thelascopress.com
Team USA Set for Motocross of Nations at Redbud
It’s Official! Team USA has been named for the Motorcross of Nations (MXoN) being held this year at Redbud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. If you were waiting to see if Yamaha was going to support Eli Tomac in his bid to represent the United States? It has been confirmed Tomac will ride in the MXGP class. His teammates will be Justin Cooper in the MX2 class and Chase Sexton in the Open Class.
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
wbiw.com
Purdue, Notre Dame, and Indiana universities join CDC Midwest Center’s effort against disease-bearing ticks and mosquitoes
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University, Indiana University, and the University of Notre Dame have joined the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases. The $10 million Midwest center, led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is funded for five years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The new...
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw Announces 2022 New Venture Competition Finalists
FORT WAYNE – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has announced the three finalists for its 2022 New Venture Competition. The competition began in 2011, and this year’s champion will receive up to $40,000 in start-up capital for presenting the best business plan for their small business.
4 arrested during football game on alcohol-related charges
Four people were arrested last night during the Purdue football game on alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Damian Barkas, 18, was arrested in Ross Ade Stadium on preliminary charges of minor consumption of alcohol and resisting law enforcement at 8:53 p.m., according to Purdue Police logs and online jail logs. He...
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Gregory Allen Clark
NORTH MANCHESTER – Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Gregory was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Huntington County, to Harold “Sparky” and Lois Hetler Clark. Greg married Wanda Wireman King in 1975. Family and friends may...
Times-Union Newspaper
Winona Park Fundraiser Set For Sept. 17
Winona Lake Limitless Park will be having a Nelson’s chicken fundraiser on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JB’s parking lot, 2101 E. Center St., Warsaw. Pre-orders must be collected by 1 p.m. Cost is $9 per half. Pit-tatoes are available for $4. To reserve tickets, call 574-267-2310 or email parkdept@winonalake.net. All proceeds benefit the final phases of the park. For more information, visit www.winonalake.net.
Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen
Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group is nearing competition of a four-story, 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Goshen. The post Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stanley D. Estes
Stanley D. Estes, 70, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. He was born July 23, 1952, in Whitley County, to Raymond and Fay Estes. On Aug. 12, 1975, he married Susan Price. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2000 E. Sheridan St., Warsaw, is entrusted with Stanley’s care. The visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service.
abc57.com
Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
abc57.com
Mishawaka hosting Table or Treat on October 22
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The annual Table or Treat at the Mishawaka Riverwalk will be held October 22.The city is looking for local businesses to host a table and pass out candy during the event. In addition to trick or treating, the event will include music, games and inflatables. The event...
22 WSBT
Train hits vehicle in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A vehicle was hit by a westbound train early Friday morning in Mishawaka. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. just east of the intersection of Lincolnway East and Capital Avenue. Police say nobody was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, and no...
