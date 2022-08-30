ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt Fair returns to Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt Fair has returned to the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Organizers said people of all ages are encouraged to come to the multi-purpose center in Hattiesburg to get the full fair experience. This year, the fair will include a petting zoo, a hypnotist,...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy