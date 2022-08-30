Read full article on original website
The Reason Dodge Is Discontinuing The Charger And Challenger
Dodge is putting the Challenger and the Charger out to pasture -- but a few special edition models will be released before the lines are cut forever.
CAR AND DRIVER
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
MotorAuthority
2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee revealed with drag radials as second of seven Last Call buzz models
The current Dodge Challenger and Charger are going away after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is sending them off with a series of Last Call special editions. Revealed Wednesday, the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is the second of the seven planned specials. Following the Challenger Shakedown introduced last...
Top Speed
This Dodge Challenger Is Definitely More Show Than Go
In a world where sportscars are busy pushing their limits to put out a crazy amounts of horsepower, Dodge has a simple theory of offering excellent performance for almost half the price of its counterparts. The Challenger moniker has withstood the test of time, and while the current-gen model is almost at the end of its lifetime, it is still a bonkers pony car. To make the already impressive Challenger even more striking in person, Autoservice Kurtz offers a widebody package and other aesthetic enhancements.
Dodge Challenger Crabbing On The Highway
Usually, when you have serious damage on a car the best thing to do is call a tow truck and hire a professional to fix it. Sometimes people might risk driving the vehicle themselves, although we don’t recommend it. In the video posted to Instagram by account americanmusclehd, a modern Dodge Challenger was taken onto the highway even though it’s crabbing or dog tracking something fierce.
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the U.S. because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box. Thirteen fires were limited to the blower motor area, while 12 involved extensive damage to the SUVs. Three fires damaged structures and one damaged another vehicle. One person reported injuries to their hand and fingers, and all fire reports indicated that the vehicles were running at the time of the incident, Ford said in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.The company says it's not telling people to park the SUVs outdoors. It says some customers have reported inoperative fans, burning smells or smoke coming from the vents while the vehicle is on. Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow
The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
insideevs.com
Ouch! Motorcycle Rear-Ends $2M Rimac Nevera On Pacific Coast Highway
Rimac has just begun customer deliveries of the Nevera this month, and the first owner to take delivery of the electric hypercar is none other than 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg. Rimac will build only 150 Nevera customer cars, each priced from a whopping €2 million (the equivalent of...
gmauthority.com
GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit
GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America
If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
The Best and Worst Car Brands
There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement
Am recent settlement of a lawsuit could mean that specific Kia and Hyundai models qualify for a free new engine replacement from the Korean automaker. The post These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
