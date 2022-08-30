Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/01
GOSHEN – Warsaw remains undefeated in the Northern Lakes Conference after defeating Goshen on the road Thursday, winning 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-8). The Tigers are now 9-3 this fall, 2-0 in the NLC. History was made in the match as senior Avery Hales dished out assist number 3,000 for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tiger Gridders Put On 70-0 Clinic For Youth Grid Guests
WARSAW – The future of Tiger football, in the form of a halftime parade Friday night among the three levels of the Young Tiger football organization’s 8-, 10-, and 12-year-old groups, was apropos for Warsaw’s Northern Lakes Conference opening 70-0 win over the Plymouth Rockies at Fisher Field.
Times-Union Newspaper
Goshen Holds Off Wawasee In Rivalry Game
SYRACUSE — Wawasee seized the momentum in the second half of a Northern Lakes Conference football game Friday, Sept. 2 at Warrior Stadium. The Warriors trailed Goshen 14-0 at halftime and roared back to within 21-18 in the second half before falling 28-18. Wawasee fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the NLC while Goshen moved to 1-2 and 1-0 and took the traveling War-Hawk Trophy.
Times-Union Newspaper
Chip Shots: Dr. Seuss Trees, NLCs, NFTs, Bees...
I’ll share my view of my Sunday morning composition of this column (last Sunday, again? guilty). Did you notice Dr. Seuss-looking trunks two of my evergreens (thanks to the fine work of the home’s original owners)? I’ll also share my view of the 2022 high school football polls.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Football Previews For Week 3
Plymouth (0-2, 0-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at Warsaw (2-0, 0-0 NLC) When: Friday, 7 p.m., Fisher Field, Warsaw. Series (last 35 years): Plymouth, 18-17. John Harrell’s prediction: Warsaw, 49-0. Last meeting: Sept. 3, 2021, Warsaw, 43-14. About Plymouth: Coach Andy Handley’s 4A Rockies lost 49-0 at Kokomo in Week...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tippy Valley Cruises Past Peru In Three Rivers Opener
AKRON – It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings won’t be complaining about much after stomping on Three Rivers Conference foe Peru 41-22 in the team’s conference opener. The Vikings are still undefeated this season at 3-0, and open up TRC play at 1-0. The game featured five touchdowns, three turnovers, double-digit penalties and two fourth down conversions, all in the first quarter. The fireworks started immediately when Peru’s Alex Smithers took the opening kickoff 75 yards to the house. Just fourteen seconds into the game, Valley found itself down a score.
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret Louise Marshall
Margaret Louise Marshall, 101, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care. She was born May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane Stowe Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. On July 7, 1949, she was married in Dayton,...
thelascopress.com
Team USA Set for Motocross of Nations at Redbud
It’s Official! Team USA has been named for the Motorcross of Nations (MXoN) being held this year at Redbud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. If you were waiting to see if Yamaha was going to support Eli Tomac in his bid to represent the United States? It has been confirmed Tomac will ride in the MXGP class. His teammates will be Justin Cooper in the MX2 class and Chase Sexton in the Open Class.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stanley D. Estes
Stanley D. Estes, 70, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. He was born July 23, 1952, in Whitley County, to Raymond and Fay Estes. On Aug. 12, 1975, he married Susan Price. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2000 E. Sheridan St., Warsaw, is entrusted with Stanley’s care. The visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service.
Times-Union Newspaper
Gregory Allen Clark
NORTH MANCHESTER – Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Gregory was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Huntington County, to Harold “Sparky” and Lois Hetler Clark. Greg married Wanda Wireman King in 1975. Family and friends may...
Times-Union Newspaper
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose
Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, of Oswego, died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born in Anderson, on Dec. 11, 1941, to the late William C. and Laura Rarick Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in Tucson, Ariz., in 1964. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
Times-Union Newspaper
Winona Park Fundraiser Set For Sept. 17
Winona Lake Limitless Park will be having a Nelson’s chicken fundraiser on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JB’s parking lot, 2101 E. Center St., Warsaw. Pre-orders must be collected by 1 p.m. Cost is $9 per half. Pit-tatoes are available for $4. To reserve tickets, call 574-267-2310 or email parkdept@winonalake.net. All proceeds benefit the final phases of the park. For more information, visit www.winonalake.net.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College To Host Nationally Acclaimed Recording Artist Liz Vice
WINONA LAKE – Grace College will host nationally acclaimed recording artist and musician Liz Vice for its annual Sibs Weekend concert on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Opening for Vice is the Indiana-based solo act Former Ruins (Levi Dylan Sikes). The concert will take place on Grace College’s campus on the lawn in front of Indy Hall. The free event is open to the public.
4 arrested during football game on alcohol-related charges
Four people were arrested last night during the Purdue football game on alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Damian Barkas, 18, was arrested in Ross Ade Stadium on preliminary charges of minor consumption of alcohol and resisting law enforcement at 8:53 p.m., according to Purdue Police logs and online jail logs. He...
WNDU
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project. Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars. Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks...
WISH-TV
Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month
Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
“Something everybody is going to miss,” neighbor reacts to damage at Auburn Garrett Drive In
WANE 15 reported on Monday that strong wind caused major damage to the screen at Auburn Garrett Drive In theater.
WOWO News
Indiana Teacher of The Year Nominations Include Two From Northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Education has announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year Finalists. For over 60 years, the Indiana Teacher of the Year program has recognized outstanding teachers across the state who are making a difference for Hoosier students. And this year, two of the nominees are from Northeast Indiana. With the mission of inspiring, rejuvenating, and celebrating the teaching profession, the program encourages schools to nominate their local Teachers of the Year for this statewide honor.
