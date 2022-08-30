Read full article on original website
Related
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
pajaronian.com
Student activism nets new dress code
WATSONVILLE—In the coming weeks, students at Watsonville High School—along with school administrators, teachers and parents—will join forces to hammer out a new dress code, a set of policies all parties hope will promote campus safety and encourage a modicum of decorum while still allowing students to express themselves through fashion.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroyan chosen for national film project
Herman Garcia and his crew of volunteers’ mission to clean up the watershed and save steelhead is well-chronicled in the local region. But now, the story of Gilroy-based Coastal Habitat Education and Environmental Restoration (CHEER) is going national. A crew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries division...
montereycountyweekly.com
In a barbershop in downtown Seaside, George Pincham III looks to merge the old school with the new.
George Pincham III came to Seaside from Ohio. He was 3 years old on a trip with his mom to visit her brother, who was stationed at Fort Ord, and both of them have lived here ever since. He graduated from Seaside High, and then went to Monterey Bay Beauty School, which was also in Seaside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 31, 2022
SALINAS — Sun Street Centers will host the Overdose Awareness Symposium on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 N. Main St., in Salinas. This is a free, countywide event focused on the uptick in drug-related overdoses. There will be free dinner, raffle opportunities and childcare. Community hours can be provided to high school students who attend the event. To register, visit bit.ly/3R50Edl or search for it on eventbrite.com.
Local woman helps bring kindness to community on the central coast through teddy bear program
What started off as a hobby, has now turned into a positive movement across California and beyond. The post Local woman helps bring kindness to community on the central coast through teddy bear program appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County Fair is back in full swing
MONTEREY, Calif . (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Fair is in full swing!! Everything from rides, booths, food vendors and more are there to choose from. The fair not only provides entertainment but also gives back to the community. People like Janessa Correa are looking to contribute. “It feels good because like..we help our seniors,” Correa The post Monterey County Fair is back in full swing appeared first on KION546.
A lifetime of fun: Looking back on the 136 year history of the Santa Cruz County Fair
Long ago (1885 or 1887 depending on which historian is reminiscing), home-loving and farm-loving Santa Cruz County citizens combined their first efforts to produce what has become the Santa Cruz County Fair and Horse Show. The Fair and Horse Show has been at its present location along Hecker Pass Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
salinasvalleytribune.com
New lavender farm and wellness brand opens in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — Lavender Creek Co., a lavender farm and wellness brand that enhances everyday life with lavender’s healthful properties, has launched its first products on Amazon and has more than 4,000 young lavender plants blooming on Carmel Valley Road in the Arroyo Seco area of Greenfield. The co-founders,...
sanbenito.com
Isaiha Molina stands tall as Hollister’s No. 1 receiver
Isaiha Molina caught a swing pass and proceeded to do what he does best: make a play. The senior wide receiver burst down the left sideline, shed a tackle and juked a couple of defenders along the way en route to a 23-yard gain to the Wilcox 1-yard line, setting up a short Michael Reyes’ touchdown run with 26.2 seconds left until halftime.
kprl.com
Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022
A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
salinasvalleytribune.com
South Salinas Valley Broadband Authority approves partnership with Golden State Connect Authority
SALINAS VALLEY — South Salinas Valley Broadband Authority approved a memorandum of understanding with Golden State Connect Authority (GSCA) on Aug. 18 to facilitate installation of reliable and affordable high-speed internet infrastructure in South Monterey County. Salinas Valley is one of several initial project locations that GSCA is exploring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
benitolink.com
San Benito County Supervisors spending $50K on Strada Verde and Measures Q & R info campaign
The Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution to make it clear to residents that no housing would be permitted in the Bolsa Area. Photo by John Chadwell. San Benito County supervisors are concerned the public is confused about the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park as well as Measures Q and R, all of which are interrelated. Supervisor Bob Tiffany called some social media comments opposing Strada Verde “an absolute lie,” and when the Board of Supervisors met on Aug. 23, they agreed to agendize at the next meeting a resolution to spend up to $50,000 to set the record straight.
USGS: 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Pinnacles
PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Thursday morning at 6:36 a.m., an earthquake registering 4.0 shook parts of central California. The quake's epicenter was 2 miles ENE of Pinnacles, with a depth of 3.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There have been reports of people feeling the quake in Soledad, Hollister, and Greenfield. The post USGS: 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Pinnacles appeared first on KION546.
Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters said a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Main Street was stopped Thursday morning. Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said the fire began at 4:38 a.m. at Michael's on Main. They had automatic aid from Santa Cruz FD, Watsonville FD, and Felton FD. Firefighters packed up and The post Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant appeared first on KION546.
Surviving the incoming heat wave on the Central Coast
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s and triple digits over the next week on some parts of the Central Coast. Many are wondering how they will beat the heat? San Benito County won't be setting up cooling centers yet, but the county is keeping a close eye on the temperatures. The post Surviving the incoming heat wave on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
'Transformative' sleeping cabins could be a good temporary shelter for the unhoused. Why aren't there more?
As the clearing of the Benchlands draws closer, the hunt for space to accommodate the hundreds leaving Santa Cruz County's largest homeless encampment is well underway. "Sleeping cabins" are a possible temporary option, with 40 of these shelters already on Housing Matters' campus. That's not nearly enough, and seeing more is unlikely until the city answers the pressing question: where?
benitolink.com
Emergency responders say fentanyl overdoses increasing in San Benito County.
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Drug overdoses are a growing epidemic nationwide and San Benito County residents are experiencing it first hand. Overdoses have spiked in the county the last year. Emergency Services of San Benito County reported 48 overdose calls in 2021. As of Aug. 14, ambulance personnel have responded to 42 calls for overdose, EMS Manager Kris Mangano said.
Fire extinguished at Michael’s on Main in Soquel
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters said a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Main Street was stopped Thursday morning. Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said the fire began at 4:38 a.m. at Michael's on Main. They had automatic aid from Santa Cruz FD, Watsonville FD, and Felton FD. The extent of damage The post Fire extinguished at Michael’s on Main in Soquel appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County Fair returns in style
MONTEREY, Calif. - (KION-TV): A Labor Day tradition returns to the Monterey County Fairgrounds with the Monterey County Fair this weekend. The fair starts on Thursday and will run through Labor Day. There is plenty of entertainment, activities, and many carnival rides for the family to enjoy. Tickets start at $13 for adults, $7 for The post Monterey County Fair returns in style appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 1