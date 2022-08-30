Eagles swing trade with Saints for defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is headed from New Orleans to Philadelphia in exchange for a pair of late-round draft picks. Mark LoMoglio | AP file photo

METAIRIE, La. — Saints players used to laugh about the way defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson irritated opposing players to the point that some wanted to fight him.

The Saints could very well get a taste — perhaps a bitter one — of how Gardner-Johnson’s antics irk opponents later this season, when New Orleans visits the Philadelphia Eagles on New Year’s Day.

The Eagles acquired defensive back Gardner-Johnson in a trade Tuesday with New Orleans that removes a popular and productive playmaker from the Saints’ secondary.

The Saints appear to be deep at the defensive back position and apparently were making little progress on a contract extension for Gardner-Johnson, who is due to become a free agent after this season.

Saints coach Dennis Allen declined to discuss whether the trade, which also included an exchange of late-round draft picks, was tied to Gardner-Johnson’s contract situation.

“That was not an easy decision. I love Chauncey,” Allen said. “He’s been big part of what we’ve been able to do here.”

Allen added that the Saints wouldn’t have dealt Gardner-Johnson “if we didn’t feel extremely confident in the group (of defensive backs) we have.”

Gardner-Johnson has five interceptions, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his three NFL seasons since the Saints selected him out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

But Gardner-Johnson was more than a playmaker. He was also a relentless trash-talker. Saints fans loved him and opposing receivers couldn’t stand him.

During a playoff game against Chicago in January 2021, then-Bears receiver Anthony Miller was ejected for punching Gardner-Johnson after the whistle, apparently in response to the Saints defensive back’s trash-talking. That came one season after then-Bears receiver Javon Wims was ejected for twice punching Gardner-Johnson during a game in Chicago.

Last season, Gardner-Johnson memorably taunted Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady by standing in front of him with his arms folded and a wide smile on his face after the seven-time Super Bowl winning QB had thrown an interception in a Saints victory at Tampa Bay.

“I don’t like people,” Gardner-Johnson once said, drawing laughter from those around him, when asked about his on-field persona and the way it ruffles opponents. “I don’t like the other side. Let’s put it like that. When I go out there, I don’t like to start nothing. I just don’t like the other side immediately.

“When the talking starts, it’s football,” Johnson added. “If you go in your shell after that, I’m still pecking at the shell. It ain’t my fault. I’m just here. I’m here from the first quarter to the fourth quarter.”

In the trade, the Saints also sent Philadelphia a seventh-round draft pick in 2025 for a fifth-round pick in 2023 and the later of the Eagles’ two sixth-round picks in 2024.

“We had a chance to acquire some more assets, so that’s the decision that we made,” Allen said.

The Saints still have a trio of starting-caliber cornerbacks — Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo and Bradley Roby. One of them, likely Roby, could step in at the nickel spot Gardner-Johnson played while the other two remain outside. Saints safeties include Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye and P.J. Williams. Williams is a converted cornerback who has played the nickel position before. Mathieu is a versatile player capable of defending the slot as well.

Still, Saints linebacker and defensive captain Demario Davis called it a “tough day” in the Saints locker room, both because of the trade and also the fact that it was the deadline for teams to cut rosters to the regular-season maximum of 53 players.

Davis called Gardner-Johnson “a phenomenal player,” adding that “good players in this league are hard to come by.”

“Although it’s a business, there’s still relationships,” Davis said, noting that when a regular in the lineup leaves, “it changes the dynamic in the locker room.”

“Being a human being, we have emotions when somebody’s beside you, and then all of a sudden they’re not,” Davis said.

CUTDOWN DAY

The Las Vegas Raiders waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on Tuesday, the third of the club’s three first-round draft picks in 2020-21 to get dumped before the end of his second season.

NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players for the regular season by the Tuesday deadline, although some moves were procedural steps before bringing those players back.

Most of the openings will be when players on the current roster are moved to injured reserve with the possibility of returning this season. Those players have to be on the 53-man roster first.

Leatherwood was the 17th overall pick by the Raiders last year, and started all 17 games. Receiver Henry Ruggs III and cornerback Damon Arnette were drafted 12th and 19th overall, respectively, in 2020 before getting cut after off-field incidents last year.

Mike Mayock was general manager and Jon Gruden was the coach for those picks. They have since been replaced by GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels.

The Cleveland Browns released quarterback Josh Rosen, a 2018 first-rounder by Arizona who was brought in as an extra arm in training camp while the team navigated Deshaun Watson’s situation.

Rosen was a possible option as the backup while Jacoby Brissett starts during Watson’s 11-game NFL suspension. However, Joshua Dobbs had an excellent training camp and preseason, making Rosen expendable.

The Falcons protected receiver Jared Bernhardt on their initial roster. The undrafted former college lacrosse player at Maryland gave his current position a try after helping Ferris State win the Division II championship last season as an option quarterback.

Carolina placed Zane Gonzalez (groin) on season-ending injured reserve, leaving the team temporarily without a kicker on their 53-man roster. Carolina’s most surprising move was cutting veteran safety Juston Burris, who started 20 games over two seasons. However, Burris lost his starting job last season after the Panthers signed free agent Xavier Woods, and the team went with younger backups Sam Franklin and Sean Chandler instead.

The Panthers included quarterback Sam Darnold on the 53-man roster, but a move to IR with a chance to return is likely. He sustained a high ankle sprain in the preseason finale against Buffalo. Baker Mayfield is the starter, with P.J. Walker backing him up.

Minnesota released backup quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond, who became expendable last week when the Vikings acquired Nick Mullens in a trade with Las Vegas.

Tennessee is going with rookie QB Malik Willis, the 86th pick overall out of Liberty, as Ryan Tannehill’s backup. The Titans released Logan Woodside, Tannehill’s backup the past two seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys left all three backups to Dak Prescott off their initial roster, but Cooper Rush is expected to re-sign and assume that role again. Will Grier could return, possibly on the practice squad, if he clears waivers. Left tackle Tyron Smith (torn hamstring) and receiver James Washington (broken foot) are headed to IR.

Kansas City released Josh Gordon, the once-elite and oft-suspended receiver who spent the past year trying to rebuild his career with the Chiefs.

The Bills released tight end O.J. Howard, a free agent pickup this year, but still have an opening at punter after waiving Matt Araiza over the weekend.