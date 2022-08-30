Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
JIMMY VESEY SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT WITH FORMER CLUB
Jimmy Vesey will have an opportunity to earn a contract with one of his former clubs this Fall. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed the unrestricted free agent forward to a professional tryout contract. Vesey will attend training camp with the Rangers and will likely feature in the majority of their six pre-season games later this month.
MONTREAL CANADIENS MAKING STRONG PUSH FOR TWO RANGERS PROSPECTS
Just the other day, New York sports' writing legend Larry Brooks reported that New York Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist has no intentions of reporting to camp this summer. Naturally, the rumor mill has been firing on all cylinders, suggesting possible landing spots for the young Swede. Another issue facing the Rangers' prospect pipeline, is the fate of Russian standout Vitaly Kravtsov, who New York drafted 9th overall in 2018. The Rangers have yet to work out a long-term solution for Kravtsov, leading many to suspect that he won't be a Ranger for long.
EDMONTON OILERS SIGN STANLEY CUP WINNING DEFENSEMAN TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
Ryan Murray, recent Stanley Cup champion, has signed one-year deal at league minimum -- $750,000 -- with the Edmonton Oilers, per a team release:. Murray previously signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche, scoring just four assists in 37 games for the reigning NHL champs. More of a defensive defenseman, Murray was drafted second overall in 2012, which has been called the worst draft of the 2000's -- Nail Yakupov, Murray, Alex Galchenyuk, and Griffin Reinhart made up the top four picks; Murray and Galchenyuk being the only two of the bunch still in the NHL. Murray has managed 128 points in 432 NHL games across three clubs.
STARS RE-SIGN GOALTENDER JAKE OETTINGER TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT
The Dallas Stars announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $12 million ($4 million AAV) with restricted free agent goaltender Jake Oettinger. "Jake's performance spoke for itself last season," said Stars General Manager Jim Nill. "He has elite physical ability and presence in the...
TWO METRO DIVISION TEAMS REPORTEDLY IN ON CANUCKS' J.T. MILLER
The Vancouver Canucks are under the gun regarding star forward J.T. Miller, as Miller's agent has said that once the season starts contract negotiations will cease to continue. So, unless they can agree to a deal, the odds of J.T. Miller being traded are quite high. The question then becomes, where to?
New Bills stadium to feature mesh-like exterior
Although no renderings for a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park have been released to this point, there are some details of the new stadium that Western New York is learning about. Read more here:
THE INTERNET RANKED THE NHL'S 32 HOME UNIFORMS, THE RESULTS MAY SURPRISE
By this point in the summer, we all need hockey-specific hot-button debates to partake in, as the majority of transactions have been made and only a few minor questions need answering. One debate that tends to get feisty is the uniform discussion. I think it's fair to say that hockey uni's are the best in sports; the creativity, the tradition, all of the things that people love about sports jerseys, hockey jerseys have them. The debate within the debate is where things get spicy.
Recently cut punter Brett Kern is not interested in Bills
Brett Kern apparently is no longer in the mix to become the new punter of the Buffalo Bills. The three-time
Josh Gordon Added to Practice Squad
The 31-year-old wide receiver led the NFL in receiving yards nearly a decade ago, has been in trouble with the league several times since.
Bills Worked Out Three Players
McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, McDermott appeared in nine games...
JETS SIGN 15-YEAR NHL VETERAN TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR 2022-23 SEASON
The Winnipeg Jets announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $750,000 with 15-year NHL veteran Sam Gagner. Gagner, 33, was originally selected sixth overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. The London (Ontario) native has appeared in 967 career regular season games with Edmonton (two separate stints), Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver and Detroit.
SUBBAN'S AGENT SAYS HE HAS NO DEAL AND NO CONTACT WITH FORMER TEAM
Just weeks away from NHL training camps getting under way in preparation for the 2022-23 season, and veteran defenceman P.K. Subban still doesn't have a contract. Subban became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this summer, and given the sharp decline in his game, it wasn't expected that he'd sign anywhere long-term and/or for big money. However, Subban on a short-term low-cost option could be beneficial for a few teams. There were some rumours that the Montreal Canadiens, the team that drafted Subban into the NHL, might be interested in having him on a one-year deal. If that's the case, Subban's agent says they haven't reached out.
OTTAWA SENATORS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
THE HAMBURGLAR'S NHL CAREER APPEARS OVER, SIGNS WITH KHL CLUB
Andrew Hammond stormed onto the NHL scene after spending four years at Bowling Green State University and two seasons in the AHL. His notorious 20-1-2 run to start his NHL career still vibrantly lives in league lore, as he posted a 1.79 GAA and .941 SV% in his first 24 games, sealing a playoff spot for the Ottawa Senators.
J.T. MILLER AND THE CANUCKS AGREE TO BIG NEW CONTRACT
J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks have agreed to a contract extension that is meant to keep the 29-year-old in the city for a long time. The forward has signed on with the Canucks for another seven years, and he'll make some very good money along the way. In all,...
BLUES SIGN 325-GAME NHL VETERAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
With hockey season right around the corner, teams are beginning to invite unrestricted free agents to training camp on professional tryout contracts. On Thursday, the St. Louis Blues announced that they've signed unrestricted free agent forward Tyler Pitlick to a professional tryout contract and said that he will join the team later this month in preparation for training camp.
JAMES NEAL SIGNS NHL TRYOUT AFTER NEARLY POINT-PER-GAME AHL SEASON
James 'the Real Deal' Neal has signed a PTO with the Columbus Blue Jackets, per CapFriendly. The Blue Jackets are pretty deep on the wings, and they are tight to the salary cap, with only $416,000 according to CapFriendly.com. It was rumored that Columbus is in the running for F Patrick Kane, and in order to do that they would have to offload cap space.
Giants make 21 transactions; host eight tryouts and one visit
The New York Giants made a flurry of transactions on Thursday that impacted nearly every aspect of their team — active roster, practice squad and injured reserve. The team also had a slew of free agents in for workouts and visits with at least one being signed, and potentially more to come.
ISLANDERS SIGN 2022 SECOND ROUND PICK CALLE ODELIUS TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT, LOAN HIM TO SWEDISH CLUB
The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with one of their top prospects, Calle Odelius. In addition to signing the 18-year-old, the Islanders have loaned Odelius to Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League. The Nykvarn (Sweden) native was described...
BRENDAN LEMIEUX SPEAKS OUT ON BITING INCIDENT WITH BRADY TKACHUK
Earlier in the 2021-22 season, there was a kerfuffle involving Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk and Los Angeles Kings F Brendan Lemieux in which Brady Tkachuk alleged that the latter bit his hand. He even displayed the bite marks left on his hand for good measure. Most of the hockey world jumped to Tkachuk's side, as biting is pretty much non-grata, but we never really heard Lemieux's (son of Claude) side of things.
