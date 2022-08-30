Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
markerzone.com
GUERIN EXPLAINS WHY WILD TRADED VETERAN DEFENSEMAN THIS OFFSEASON
The Minnesota Wild have had an eventful offseason making a couple of trades and signing some key players from last season. The Wild ended up trading star forward Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings, since they did not have the cap to re-sign the young forward. They also re-signed veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a new contract, and to end the offseason they had to ultimately trade a veteran defenseman.
markerzone.com
EVGENY SVECHNIKOV SIGNS ONE-YEAR DEAL AFTER FAILING TO RECEIVE QUALIFYING OFFER
The San Jose Sharks announced today that they have agreed to terms with F Evgeny Svechnikov on a one-year, two-way contract, per agent Dan Milstein. Svechnikov -- Andrei's brother -- played last season for the Winnipeg Jets, totaling 19 points in 72 games. He clearly hasn't matched the output of his younger brother, but there could be something here. The Jets -- generally -- weren't great last season at 5v5, so perhaps you could attribute his lack or production on systemic issues, below-average teammates, etc. After all, Svechnkikov scored 51 points in 74 games in his first pro season with the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins. After that, his scoring fell off a cliff. So, I wonder if he can regain his scoring touch on a retooling San Jose Sharks team.
markerzone.com
BOSTON'S NEWEST GOALIE UNVEILS NEW 'HAPPY GILMORE' INSPIRED MASK
Keith Kinkaid is a 167-game NHL veteran, having played for three NHL clubs -- the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Rangers. This summer, Kinkaid signed a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins, and according to him, his new mask is his personal favorite so far in his career.
markerzone.com
BLUES SIGN 325-GAME NHL VETERAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
With hockey season right around the corner, teams are beginning to invite unrestricted free agents to training camp on professional tryout contracts. On Thursday, the St. Louis Blues announced that they've signed unrestricted free agent forward Tyler Pitlick to a professional tryout contract and said that he will join the team later this month in preparation for training camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
JIMMY VESEY SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT WITH FORMER CLUB
Jimmy Vesey will have an opportunity to earn a contract with one of his former clubs this Fall. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed the unrestricted free agent forward to a professional tryout contract. Vesey will attend training camp with the Rangers and will likely feature in the majority of their six pre-season games later this month.
markerzone.com
SUBBAN'S AGENT SAYS HE HAS NO DEAL AND NO CONTACT WITH FORMER TEAM
Just weeks away from NHL training camps getting under way in preparation for the 2022-23 season, and veteran defenceman P.K. Subban still doesn't have a contract. Subban became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this summer, and given the sharp decline in his game, it wasn't expected that he'd sign anywhere long-term and/or for big money. However, Subban on a short-term low-cost option could be beneficial for a few teams. There were some rumours that the Montreal Canadiens, the team that drafted Subban into the NHL, might be interested in having him on a one-year deal. If that's the case, Subban's agent says they haven't reached out.
markerzone.com
TWO METRO DIVISION TEAMS REPORTEDLY IN ON CANUCKS' J.T. MILLER
The Vancouver Canucks are under the gun regarding star forward J.T. Miller, as Miller's agent has said that once the season starts contract negotiations will cease to continue. So, unless they can agree to a deal, the odds of J.T. Miller being traded are quite high. The question then becomes, where to?
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS MAKING STRONG PUSH FOR TWO RANGERS PROSPECTS
Just the other day, New York sports' writing legend Larry Brooks reported that New York Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist has no intentions of reporting to camp this summer. Naturally, the rumor mill has been firing on all cylinders, suggesting possible landing spots for the young Swede. Another issue facing the Rangers' prospect pipeline, is the fate of Russian standout Vitaly Kravtsov, who New York drafted 9th overall in 2018. The Rangers have yet to work out a long-term solution for Kravtsov, leading many to suspect that he won't be a Ranger for long.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
OTTAWA SENATORS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
markerzone.com
STARS RE-SIGN GOALTENDER JAKE OETTINGER TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT
The Dallas Stars announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $12 million ($4 million AAV) with restricted free agent goaltender Jake Oettinger. "Jake's performance spoke for itself last season," said Stars General Manager Jim Nill. "He has elite physical ability and presence in the...
markerzone.com
EX-TEAMMATE REVEALS WHY MATTHEW TKACHUK WOULDN'T RE-SIGN IN CALGARY
Johnny Gaudreau walking to free agency was a serious enough gut-punch for the Calgary Flames. Matthew Tkachuk wanting out was the K.O. punch that would send the Flames down a dark, tumultuous road. Or so, we thought. The Flames and GM Brad Treliving did well to mitigate the two gigantic...
markerzone.com
JETS SIGN 15-YEAR NHL VETERAN TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR 2022-23 SEASON
The Winnipeg Jets announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $750,000 with 15-year NHL veteran Sam Gagner. Gagner, 33, was originally selected sixth overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. The London (Ontario) native has appeared in 967 career regular season games with Edmonton (two separate stints), Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver and Detroit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
MARIAN HOSSA SET TO RELEASE AUTOBIOGRAPHY DETAILING HIS ROAD TO HOCKEY HALL OF FAME
Marian Hossa led a remarkable hockey career, skating in over 1,300 NHL games and scoring 1,134 points. Hossa won three Stanley Cups and in 2021 was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame, joining Stan Mikita and Peter Stastny as the only three Slovaks to receive the honor. Now, five...
markerzone.com
FINNISH TEAM STAR TAKES FLAK FOR LEAVING IIHF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP AND MISSING IMPORTANT GAME
Susanna Tapani isn't exactly apologizing for what she did, but she is sorry for the uproar it caused. Tapani, one of the stars of Finland's national women's hockey team, left the IIHF women's championship over the weekend while her team was taking on USA. Finland was initially secretive over the exact reasons, initially saying it was a personal matter. It turns out Tapani left the tournament in Denmark to attend a friend's wedding back home, something that isn't really sitting well with fans.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL DEFENSEMAN BRANDON DAVIDSON SIGNS IN KHL
Defenseman Brandon Davidson, after 7 NHL seasons, has signed with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL, China's only professional men's hockey team, after failing to receive a deal in North America:. Davidson most recently played for the Rochester Americans of the AHL, posting 6 points in 23 games with a...
markerzone.com
THE HAMBURGLAR'S NHL CAREER APPEARS OVER, SIGNS WITH KHL CLUB
Andrew Hammond stormed onto the NHL scene after spending four years at Bowling Green State University and two seasons in the AHL. His notorious 20-1-2 run to start his NHL career still vibrantly lives in league lore, as he posted a 1.79 GAA and .941 SV% in his first 24 games, sealing a playoff spot for the Ottawa Senators.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
J.T. MILLER AND THE CANUCKS AGREE TO BIG NEW CONTRACT
J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks have agreed to a contract extension that is meant to keep the 29-year-old in the city for a long time. The forward has signed on with the Canucks for another seven years, and he'll make some very good money along the way. In all,...
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION JOINS VANCOUVER GIANTS IN COACHING ROLE
The Vancouver Giants, a junior team in the Western Hockey League, announced on Saturday they have hired three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook in a coaching development role. Last season, Seabrook appeared for a few games behind the Giants bench while head coach Michael Dyck was away at the World...
markerzone.com
JAMES NEAL SIGNS NHL TRYOUT AFTER NEARLY POINT-PER-GAME AHL SEASON
James 'the Real Deal' Neal has signed a PTO with the Columbus Blue Jackets, per CapFriendly. The Blue Jackets are pretty deep on the wings, and they are tight to the salary cap, with only $416,000 according to CapFriendly.com. It was rumored that Columbus is in the running for F Patrick Kane, and in order to do that they would have to offload cap space.
markerzone.com
EDMONTON OILERS SIGN STANLEY CUP WINNING DEFENSEMAN TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
Ryan Murray, recent Stanley Cup champion, has signed one-year deal at league minimum -- $750,000 -- with the Edmonton Oilers, per a team release:. Murray previously signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche, scoring just four assists in 37 games for the reigning NHL champs. More of a defensive defenseman, Murray was drafted second overall in 2012, which has been called the worst draft of the 2000's -- Nail Yakupov, Murray, Alex Galchenyuk, and Griffin Reinhart made up the top four picks; Murray and Galchenyuk being the only two of the bunch still in the NHL. Murray has managed 128 points in 432 NHL games across three clubs.
Comments / 0