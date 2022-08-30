Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
myklgr.com
Morton motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with deer near Gaylord
A Morton man, Dustin James Arredondo, age 24, was hospitalized following a motorcycle vs deer crash south of Gaylord Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 1:40 p.m., Arredondo was northbound on Highway 22 on a 2022 Harley Touring when the bike stuck a deer in Sibley Township. Arredondo was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.
myklgr.com
Atwater woman injured in Kandiyohi County rollover Wednesday
On Aug. 31, at about 5:50 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash in the 11000 block of Co Rd 10. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Patricia Culbertson, age 61, of Atwater was traveling west on Co 10 when it left the road and rolled. There were no passengers in the vehicle. Culbertson was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Carris Hospital in Willmar by Ambulance for minor injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
myklgr.com
New Ulm’s Lamplighter Bar & Grill damaged in fire Friday morning
The Lamplighter Bar & Grill in New Ulm was damaged by fire early Friday morning. The New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to 214 N Minnesota St at 12:49 a.m. for smoke coming from the Lamplighter building. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. NUFD had the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes, but remained on the scene for approximately three and a half hours.
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
willmarradio.com
Morton man injured when his motorcycle strikes deer near Gaylord
(Gaylord MN-) A Morton man was hurt Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a deer in Sibley County. The state patrol says at 1:40 p.m. 24-year-old Dustin Arredondo was driving his Harley northbound on Highway 22 south of Gaylord when he struck the deer. Arredondo was taken to the Mankato Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Man dies of injuries incurred in crash south of Danube
(Danube MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department says one of the men injured in a Sunday crash south of Danube has died. 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo was a passenger in a car that collided with an SUV at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4. He was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital where died Monday.
KEYC
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - An overnight fire left the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice. New Ulm Fire says responders arrived around 1 a.m. on Friday, noticing smoke coming from the building. The fire was under control in 45 minutes with Fire and Police on site for...
Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured
One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
myklgr.com
Missing toddler found near Morgan Tuesday evening
Area law enforcement and rescue crews located a lost toddler near Morgan Tuesday afternoon. On August 30, at about 2:38 p.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 45000 block of 230th Street for a missing two year old juvenile. The juvenile had walked into the corn fields north of the property.
Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle Tuesday night in Blaine. Blaine police say a man was riding on the 1700 block of 119th Avenue Northeast around 8:30 when the bike made contact with a vehicle. Police say the motorcyclist died from his injuries.
Woman, 46, critically hurt after being hit by SUV in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A 46-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being hit by an SUV Monday night while crossing a street in Lakeville. The local police department says that the collision happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of 175th Street and Honeysuckle Avenue. The woman was crossing 175th Street when an SUV struck her. An ambulance brought the victim to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Officials described her injuries as "life threatening."The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville police and the Minnesota State Patrol.
High Speed Chase Suspect Held on $50k Bond in Billings
A man who was reportedly driving a sedan at speed over 150mph before it crashed and caught fire near Huntley, has been charged with several felonies. According to the charging documents from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, Levi Johnson of Roseville, Minn. has been charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony theft, driving on a revoked or suspended license, and fleeing or eluding peace officer.
Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato boy hospitalized after gun safe falls on him; online fundraiser started
An online fundraiser has been started for a Mankato boy who was hospitalized after a gun safe fell on him. Samuel Carver was excited to help with a “huge new gun safe” on Saturday in his family’s shop, according to a Go Fund Me page. The boy was unaware the safe was not yet secure and the safe fell on him when he opened the door, according to the page. The safe weighs 960 pounds, according to a Caring Bridge page started by Bethany Carver, the boy’s mother.
