‘Yellowstone’ Drops First Season 5 Teaser At MTV Video Music Awards
The eagerly awaited Season 5 of Yellowstone bowed a teasing preview of its coming attractions tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards. Season 5 of the mega hit starring Kevin Costner is set for a two-hour premiere Nov. 13 on MTV sibling the Paramount Network. The teaser promises “All will be revealed” in a quick montage of some of the key players in the series, finishing with patriarch John Dutton (Costner). Fans of the series or those wishing to catch up can see a series marathon starting on Friday of Labor Day weekend on the Paramount Network, beginning at 11 AM each day...
‘Yellowstone’: Is Kayce Dutton Changing His Look for Season 5?
Yellowstone fans are clamoring for the debut of Season 5, which premieres on Sunday, November 13. However, many fans are wondering about the changes that lie ahead in the new season. Some fans are interested in the showdown brewing between Caroline Warner and Beth Dutton. Others want to see how...
‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Got Cold Feet About Beth’s Wedding Dress, But Taylor Sheridan Shot Down Her Alternative Idea
Kelly Reilly admits to having second thoughts about that slinky gold dress that Beth Dutton wore during her wedding in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 finale.
‘Virgin River’: Season 5 Will Have an Unexpected Twist
'Virgin River' Season 5 will be a massive undertaking. With 12 episodes, the season is also expected to have an unexpected twist.
Paramount Is Giving Fans a Labor Day 'Yellowstone' Marathon—Here's How to Watch
With gas prices and airfare soaring, many families are opting for the staycation this summer. We can tell you one way to say goodbye to summer heat and hello to double-dealing, fights and family drama—watch a Yellowstone marathon!. Paramount Network is giving fans a chance to catch up or...
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
‘Virgin River’: Ricky Will Not Be Returning for Season 5
Ricky has been a staple on 'Virgin River' since the beginning. However, now that the character has joined the Marines, he won't be returning for season 5.
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
People are divided as Netflix release chilling true crime series about mum charged with killing her two children
True crime fanatics can't stop talking about Netflix's upcoming docuseries Sins Of Our Mother after catching the chilling trailer. The three-part series covers the sinister case of Lori Vallow, a seemingly devoted mum of three who was charged in 2021 with first-degree murder of her two youngest children. Watch the...
‘Virgin River’: Inside the Season 5 Fall out Between Jack and Charmaine
After the shocking season finale, 'Virgin River' Season 5 will deal with the fallout between Jack and Charmaine now that her secret is out.
SheKnows
Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!
There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed'
Yellowstone fans — the Duttons are making their return! A short teaser for Season 5 of the Paramount hit series came during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. "We'll show the world who we are and what we do," Kevin Costner's John Dutton says during the trailer.
Fox News
'Games of Thrones’ King Joffrey actor marries girlfriend in ‘very simple’ Irish wedding, priest says
Jack Gleeson, the actor who portrayed the insufferable teenage King Joffrey on the hit HBO show "Game of Thrones" married his longtime girlfriend last weekend in a "very simple" ceremony at a small church in his native country of Ireland, the couple’s priest said. "Very simple, prayerful and dignified...
digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
The Rookie Adds A Chicago P.D. Vet To Play A New Cop In Season 5
A former Chicago P.D. star is playing a different kind of cop on The Rookie.
‘Ransom Canyon’: This New Netflix Show Is a Cross Between ‘Virgin River’ and ‘Yellowstone’
Netflix is looking to capitalize off of the success of 'Virgin River.' They are currently developing, Ransom Canyon which is a cross between the romantic drama and 'Yellowstone.'
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
