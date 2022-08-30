ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hollyoaks - The Female Friendship Group

A positive about the show is the fantastic community scenes between the regular ladies of Hollyoaks. Yes I’ve liked their scenes, especially Cindy’s - Steph has chemistry with a lot of actors. Outside the group, Cindy is also friends with Zara and Nancy, she’s probably one of the...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Launch - September 3 - 6.30pm - ITV1

That time again for more celebrity unmaskings, but with an obvious difference. The title kind of gives it away. Taking their places on the panel for this series will be Jonathan, Ma McCall and Oti Mabuse. Mo will not be judging in this series as he has plans already, but...
The Voice UK 2022 - Launch - September 3 - 8pm - ITV1

This not so live and reduced series finally starts tonight, with the usual suspects in the chairs... Will, Olly and Sir Tom will be looking to dethrone reigning champion coach Anna Marie, while Ma Willis will be on hand presenting and supporting the acts F and F backstage, as the road to crowning the 2022 winner begins.
EE - BBC profiting from EE Youtube account through Ad revenue?

But the official YouTube account for Eastenders has adverts before every clip on each video. If its meant to be not for profit, who is benefiting financially from ad revenue generated by monitoring the account?. JakeGfriedman wrote: ». Something I notified has me pondering. The BBC is a not for...
Prawn Cocktail

Known for having a retro flavour, but has stood the test of time, so perhaps a star who. Not sure even I saw myself become a prawn cocktail, a real surprise, surprise – maybe someone who’s a fan or friend of the late Cilla Black?. Was seen in...
Vue advice.

We booked tickets for a film but it is no longer listed as showing on their listings page. It isn't showing as sold out either, just disappeared! Haven't been able to get in touch with anyone at vue and we will be travelling so don't want a wasted journey. Has anyone ever experienced anything like with at Vue before, or know how to get in touch with an actual human being there?
ED Meena doppleganger.

There's a young girl called Emma in the film Lava Storm on the Legend channel right now. Seems she's the actress Nicole Maillet. But I really thought she was Meena, attitude as well!!!
The Masked Dancer's Oti Mabuse celebrates bond with Davina McCall and the power of championing women

Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
The Osbournes set for TV comeback as BBC confirms new series

The Osbournes is being revived over at the BBC. Broadcast for four seasons between 2002 and 2005, MTV's original reality series took viewers behind the domestic curtain with Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and their kids Kelly and Jack. Now, BBC Documentaries head of commissioning Clare Sillery...
