Boulder County, CO

California gun bill fails on tactical error in Legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun-control advocates could have had another victory in their very successful California legislative session that ended Thursday if not for a risky move supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom that backfired on a bill to impose new limits on carrying concealed weapons after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down old rules.
Several people injured in fast-moving wildfire in California, homes destroyed

A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many...
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns

After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING. THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR. FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624... ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR. STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH...
