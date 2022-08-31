Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line AdventureTravel MavenVernon Township, NJ
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Related
HV Restaurants That Are Off The Beaten Path New York
Chances are one of these two scenarios has happened to you recently when you were thinking about going out to eat. One, you are tired of the same old place and want to go somewhere new. Or Two you want to try a place that is off the beaten path maybe it is "off the beaten path.
Wappingers, NY Animal Rescue Host Luau Adoption Event This Weekend
A Hudson Valley animal rescue is hosting a big send-off to summer with a luau!. Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, located in Wappingers Falls, has had a busy summer rescuing pups from all across the United States. The rescue made headlines after taking in 19 of the 4,000 beagles saved from atrocious conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia back in August.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?
Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence
A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Are These the 10 Best Breweries in Ulster County, New York?
Have you been longing to head outside of your house to visit a local brewery? In most cases, depending on the brewery, you can pop in for a visit. Yes, there are a few "Covid" restrictions that have been put upon them, but they would love to see you and have you try their beer.
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Plaque Commemorating the KKK Found on Hudson Valley Campus
A commemoration of white supremacy has been found hiding in plain sight on a prestigious Hudson Valley campus. The shocking discovery was uncovered during an audit of memorials and statues. While the school claims there's a good reason for the memorial, images of a plaque depicting a hooded man holding a shotgun over the words "Ku Klux Klan" has many people horrified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
End of an Era! Popular Ulster County Restaurant Closing After 40 Years
It's the end of an era in Kingston, New York. Just last week we told you about one of Kingston's landmark restaurants/bars hitting the real estate market and now we have more of an understanding as to why. According to a post on Facebook, the man behind Zenon's, Zenon Christoforou, has announced that the restaurant is not only for sale, but he has decided to close for good.
8 Top Rated Local Ice Cream Shops in Dutchess County, NY
Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall. Most people are phasing out of summer habits like going to the beach and grilling up food because they're gearing up for apple orchards and pumpkin spice. That's fine but there are still several days left of summer and there's no tastier way too cool off on a hot day than with some ice cream.
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!
Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazing & Modernized 150-Year-Old House for Sale in Ulster County
The Hudson Valley is like a living museum. From towns founded before the Declaration of Independence was signed to canals that helped shape the entire northeast, there's something cool (and beautiful) everywhere you look. A new real estate listing in Rifton, NY is no exception. Historic Home in Rifton, NY.
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers
A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Bedford Cited For 'History, Horse Farms, Sprawling Estates' By NY Times
An in-depth profile from The New York Times has put the spotlight on a Northern Westchester town known for its history and impressive estates. The news outlet published a profile about life in the town of Bedford on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The report highlighted Bedford's "rural feel," with its characteristic...
hvmag.com
The Jet Set Brings Tiki Bar Vibes to the Newburgh Waterfront
Led by the teams behind Liberty Street Bistro, Colorcube Print Co., and Society of Lash, The Jet Set adds flair to Newburgh. When it comes to dining options in Newburgh, the selection is nothing short of spectacular. From French-American at Liberty Street Bistro to Southern elegance at Mama Roux to tacos and margaritas at Hudson Taco, there’s a restaurant to satisfy nearly every sort of craving and mood.
Get Up-close to Animals in Saugerties, New York
The Bronx Zoo will have to mooooove over. There's a place right here in the Hudson Valley that will let you get close to some adorable farm animals. New York is filled with animal lovers. Did you know that one of the biggest animal sanctuaries for farm animals is right here in the Hudson Valley? According to their website, The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is about 150 acres and is dedicated to helping 11 species of farm animals who were rescued from harmful situations.
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0