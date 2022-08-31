ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wappingers, NY Animal Rescue Host Luau Adoption Event This Weekend

A Hudson Valley animal rescue is hosting a big send-off to summer with a luau!. Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, located in Wappingers Falls, has had a busy summer rescuing pups from all across the United States. The rescue made headlines after taking in 19 of the 4,000 beagles saved from atrocious conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia back in August.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?

Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
BLOOMINGBURG, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence

A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
FLORIDA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Plaque Commemorating the KKK Found on Hudson Valley Campus

A commemoration of white supremacy has been found hiding in plain sight on a prestigious Hudson Valley campus. The shocking discovery was uncovered during an audit of memorials and statues. While the school claims there's a good reason for the memorial, images of a plaque depicting a hooded man holding a shotgun over the words "Ku Klux Klan" has many people horrified.
WEST POINT, NY
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

End of an Era! Popular Ulster County Restaurant Closing After 40 Years

It's the end of an era in Kingston, New York. Just last week we told you about one of Kingston's landmark restaurants/bars hitting the real estate market and now we have more of an understanding as to why. According to a post on Facebook, the man behind Zenon's, Zenon Christoforou, has announced that the restaurant is not only for sale, but he has decided to close for good.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!

Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
BEACON, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers

A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
hvmag.com

The Jet Set Brings Tiki Bar Vibes to the Newburgh Waterfront

Led by the teams behind Liberty Street Bistro, Colorcube Print Co., and Society of Lash, The Jet Set adds flair to Newburgh. When it comes to dining options in Newburgh, the selection is nothing short of spectacular. From French-American at Liberty Street Bistro to Southern elegance at Mama Roux to tacos and margaritas at Hudson Taco, there’s a restaurant to satisfy nearly every sort of craving and mood.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Get Up-close to Animals in Saugerties, New York

The Bronx Zoo will have to mooooove over. There's a place right here in the Hudson Valley that will let you get close to some adorable farm animals. New York is filled with animal lovers. Did you know that one of the biggest animal sanctuaries for farm animals is right here in the Hudson Valley? According to their website, The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is about 150 acres and is dedicated to helping 11 species of farm animals who were rescued from harmful situations.
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

