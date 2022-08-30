Read full article on original website
New mental health funding aims to help kids and teens before they reach a crisis
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council is investing $26 million in mental health recovery after the pandemic, with more than half going to youth mental health. Advocates say this is especially needed because a recent report ranked Texas last in the nation for mental health access. The hope...
Local student actors perform "Three Years of Fear" to approach mental health
SAN ANTONIO - Student actors from cast schools address mental health in a live performance in the play, “Three Years of Fear” Saturday. The play is based on a book by a San Antonio native, Lorenzo-Gomez III, about his middle-school years in one of San Antonio’s most crime-riddled neighborhoods in the 1990's.
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
Wash Tub hosts blood drive, donors will receive $20 car wash voucher
SAN ANTONIO – To help alleviate blood shortages, the Wash Tub is partnering up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to host a 3-day blood drive event at 11 Wash Tub locations. Donors will receive a free $20 Wash Tube car wash voucher and a $20 eGift...
Scores & Highlights! New Braunfels routes Seguin, Taft downs Vets, Clark beats Stevens
If you though week one was fun, week two of high school football in the San Antonio area is looking better than ever!. New Braunfels routes rival Seguin 31-7 in the Guadalupe River Showdown. NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels handles Seguin 31-7 in the Guadalupe River Showdown!. New Braunfels...
Police were called out again to same apartment complex for reports of second shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out for the second time that night at the Alamo Estates Apartment complex for reports of a shooting. This time a woman and a child suffered from gunshot wounds after shots that were fired from the parking lot came into the wall inside their apartment.
Jury has found Michelle Barrientes Vela guilty of Tampering with Evidence
SAN ANTONIO - Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable, Michelle Barrientes Vela, has been found guilty of Tampering with Evidence. Prosecutors say Vela tried covering up documents related to an investigation into her time in office, in particular, allegations she improperly forced a family to pay her $100s to provide them security during an Easter celebration at a Westside park back in 2019. Vela resigned later that year after announcing her run for Bexar County Sheriff.
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
Suspected drunk driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after police say she struck a woman with her vehicle and fled the scene. The woman’s body was found on the side of the road. Police were dispatched to NE Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach at around 1:42 a.m. when a security guard called the police saying there was a body on the road.
TODAY: Donors needed for 'Give To Live Blood Drive,' call for your appointment now
SAN ANTONIO - News 4 and FOX San Antonio are again partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center for our 16th annual Give To Live Blood Drive. We are asking YOU to make an appointment and donate blood today. The blood supply to help people in case of...
Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
Stormy skies moving into San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
Pay It 4ward: Southwind Fields awarded $1,000
SAN ANTONIO – We continue to “Pay It 4ward.” Another deserving local non-profit was awarded a $1,000 check courtesy of Carabin Shaw! This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.
Migrants being held hostage at South Side motel run over by captor, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A potential hostage situation on the city's South Side ends with shots fire, and leaves two men in the hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Berg's Mill Motel off South Presa Street near Old Corpus Christi Road. Police said they believe that four...
Police need your help locating missing teen
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a missing teen who left suicide notes behind. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes.
Young child finally laid to rest 7 months after being brutally beaten, exercised to death
SAN ANTONIO - Seven months after his tragic death, 12-year-old Danilo Coles will finally be laid to rest. Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagle’s Flight Advocacy and Outreach, confirmed that Danilo will be laid to rest Friday at a private ceremony. Danilo's father, Derrick Coles is charged with serious bodily...
House built in 1859 robbed of historic heirlooms
SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for whoever broke into a historic home south of downtown, leaving quite a mess behind. Vandals broke into the historic Yturri-Edmunds homestead off Mission Road near Roosevelt Avenue. They kicked in the doors of the 1859 house museum, stealing Victorian-era artifacts, damaging furniture, and breaking the heads off statues and dolls.
