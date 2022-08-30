ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support

SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Jury has found Michelle Barrientes Vela guilty of Tampering with Evidence

SAN ANTONIO - Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable, Michelle Barrientes Vela, has been found guilty of Tampering with Evidence. Prosecutors say Vela tried covering up documents related to an investigation into her time in office, in particular, allegations she improperly forced a family to pay her $100s to provide them security during an Easter celebration at a Westside park back in 2019. Vela resigned later that year after announcing her run for Bexar County Sheriff.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspected drunk driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after police say she struck a woman with her vehicle and fled the scene. The woman’s body was found on the side of the road. Police were dispatched to NE Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach at around 1:42 a.m. when a security guard called the police saying there was a body on the road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Stormy skies moving into San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Pay It 4ward: Southwind Fields awarded $1,000

SAN ANTONIO – We continue to “Pay It 4ward.” Another deserving local non-profit was awarded a $1,000 check courtesy of Carabin Shaw! This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police need your help locating missing teen

SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a missing teen who left suicide notes behind. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

House built in 1859 robbed of historic heirlooms

SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for whoever broke into a historic home south of downtown, leaving quite a mess behind. Vandals broke into the historic Yturri-Edmunds homestead off Mission Road near Roosevelt Avenue. They kicked in the doors of the 1859 house museum, stealing Victorian-era artifacts, damaging furniture, and breaking the heads off statues and dolls.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

